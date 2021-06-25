About The Cruel Prince
"Trust is a dangerous thing to play with in this world, and the weight of it isn't light. There is so much depth to the politics in The Cruel Prince that, to me, it felt like a real place."
—Shelby, A Bookish Fangirl
"The Cruel Prince is now my new current obsession, I’m going to be rereading this again before the end of the year, I’m going to be tumblr-ing on it every single day until the sequel comes out. I’m going to be talking about this book until the end of my existence, I’m going to be still be talking about this book even when my bones in the grave turns to star dusts. That’s how much I adore this book."
—Chia, Sincerely Chia
About The Lost Sisters
“With a narrator as unreliable as Jude and with a story that delves so deeply into family dynamics, The Lost Sisters is necessary and completely changed my perception of Jude and Taryn’s relationship. After having read, I’m left with a much deeper appreciation of Jude and Taryn, their positions in Faerie, how they view one another in this land of monsters, and how much they ultimately love each other.”
—Lindsay, Lindsay Bilgram
“You will feel every single emotion that you felt in The Cruel Prince all over again, but this time you’ll learn something deeper; that what we read in The Cruel Prince is really just the tip of the iceberg.”
—Amy, A Court of Crowns and Quills
“I was completely riveted. You can feel the emotions, sorrow and regret from Taryn and though I felt so much anger towards her actions I could see her reasoning a bit clearer. It also fills in some questions I had from The Cruel Prince (like what did Cardan whisper to Taryn?? We find out here!)”
—Kristen, My Friends Are Fiction
“Though Taryn is still a character I love to hate, her side sheds some light on the way she was feeling and the way her relationship with Locke developed. I have to admit, the girl has a bit more backbone than I thought she did.”
—Erin, As The Book Ends
“It's captivating and enchanting, with poetic language that turns vices to feasts and love to battle. I actually really enjoyed this glimpse into Taryn's story and found her transformation and motives to be fascinating and so real.”
—Robby, Robby Reads
About The Wicked King
“THAT ENDING, holy mother of pearl!”
—Shelby, A Fangirl Life
“Let me abate your fears. The Wicked King is just as good, if not better than The Cruel Prince. I was definitely worried the ‘second book slump’ would come into effect here—as it usually does with some of my favorite books. The Wicked King doesn’t slump. Instead, it flies.”
—Emily, Emily’s Writing Diary
“The undeniable attraction between Jude and Cardan is as fiery as ever, and their every interaction is a memorable moment that simmers with an array of emotions.”
—Angie, Sparks in Words
“Holy sweet mother of cliff hangers.”
—Ash, Ashes of a Book Dragon
“One constant of the book is the reminder of how faeries are different from humans in their viewpoints, violence, cruelty, and capriciousness.”
—Daphne, Daphodilli