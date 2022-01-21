Sequels That Are Even CRAZIER Than the First Book

I have a confession to make: I was skeptical of The Inheritance Games. Why? Because everyone was hyping it up so hard and I was worried it would not live up. Well, those of you who have read it know that yes, it did live up and MORE! Well, second confession time: I was also worried about The Hawthorne Legacy. I mean how would it even be possible that Jennifer Lynn Barnes could live up to a book as perfect as The Inheritance Games? It simply seemed impossible. And then I read the second book. And when I tell you I was screaming at how mind-blowingly good this book is! I just – I’m in awe. I am in awe of these books. I have been well and thoroughly humbled and I only expect glorious perfection from The Final Gambit.