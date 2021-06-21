We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

The Wolves Are Waiting

The Wolves Are Waiting

by Natasha Friend

From award-winning author Natasha Friend comes a compelling investigation of sexual harassment and the toxic and complicit structures of a small college town.

The Truth About White Lies

The Truth About White Lies

by Olivia A Cole

For fans of I’m Not Dying with You Tonight, this gripping YA novel digs into the historical and present-day effects of white supremacy and the depths of privilege.

Mirror Girls

Mirror Girls

by Kelly McWilliams

A thrilling gothic horror novel about biracial twin sisters separated at birth, perfect for fans of Lovecraft Country and The Vanishing Half

Into the Midnight Void

Into the Midnight Void

by Mara Fitzgerald

Fans of Holly Black and Kendare Blake will obsess over the conclusion to this deliciously dark YA fantasy duology!

Augusta Savage

Augusta Savage

by Marilyn Nelson

A powerful biography in poems about a trailblazing artist and a pillar of the Harlem Renaissance—with an afterword by the curator of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

Hopepunk

Hopepunk

by Preston Norton

A heartfelt and funny new novel about forgiveness and redemption, and about how hope is the ultimate act of rebellion, perfect for fans of John Green and Becky Albertalli.

The Chosen One

The Chosen One

by Echo Brown

Echo Brown testifies to the disappointments and triumphs of a Black first-generation college student in this fearless exploration of the first year experience.

Passport

Passport

by Sophia Glock

An unforgettable graphic memoir by debut talent Sophia Glock reveals her discovery as a teenager that her parents are agents working for the CIA.

Upcoming Books

go to book

Heartbreak Symphony

go to book

An Arrow to the Moon

go to book

The Drowning Summer

go to book

The Runaway's Diary

go to book

Unequal

go to book

Hollow Fires

go to book

Dead End Girls

go to book

Two Truths and a Lie

go to book

The Edge of Summer

go to book

We Made It All Up

go to book

Love Times Infinity

go to book

Semi-Famous

Bestsellers

go to book

None Shall Sleep

go to series

Kingdom of the Wicked

go to series

go to book

Dear Evan Hansen

go to series

go to series

go to book

Code Name Verity (Anniversary Edition)

go to book

They Went Left

go to book

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You

go to book

Girl in the Blue Coat

go to book

The Bone Houses

go to book

Internment

Genres

  • NOVL Genre Icon - Contemporary

    Contemporary

  • NOVL Genre Icon - Diverse

    Diverse

  • NOVL Genre Icon - Dystopian

    Dystopian

  • NOVL Genre Icon - Fantasy

    Fantasy

  • NOVL Genre Icon - Historical Nonfiction

    Historical

  • NOVL Genre Icon - Horror

    Horror

  • NOVL Genre Icon - LGBTQ+

    LGBTQ+

  • NOVL Genre Icon - Nonfiction

    Nonfiction

  • NOVL Genre Icon - Sci-Fi

    Sci-Fi

  • NOVL Genre Icon - Thriller

    Thriller