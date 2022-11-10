MARA

From the land of Washington state

Currently reading • The Wicked King by Holly Black

Best part of my job • Doing what I love (digital marketing), surrounded by great books and fellow book lovers every day!

Favorite place to read • The giant fluffy beanbag that takes up a good quarter of my bedroom.

Favorite music to listen to • I listen exclusively to Ed Sheeran.

Favorite LBYR book • My 14-year-old self would be very upset if I didn’t say Twilight by Stephenie Meyer.

Favorite books • The entire Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling, The Thirteenth Tale by Diane Setterfield, The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern, and The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkein.

Book I fake-read • I took a postmodern literature class in high school and hated every second of it. One of the books we were assigned was White Noise by Don DeLillo, and I just couldn’t do it.

Book that made me a book lover • My default answer is always Matilda by Roald Dahl because I really related to Matilda’s bookwormy-ness and desire to crush her enemies. But, truthfully, my love affair with books started at a very young age and the real answer is probably Sheep in a Jeep by Nancy E. Shaw.

Hardcover, paperback, or ebook? • Hardcover if it isn’t leaving my home and I want to put it on display, paperback if I want to carry it with me.

Bookmark or dog ear? • I tend to use whatever scraps of paper happen to be laying around as bookmarks. Currently I’m using an envelope from a letter my mom sent me!

Hot pink or bright blue? • Hot pink!

Peek My Shelf