YA Bookish Bloodbaths

Everybody dies. And before you freak out, no, it’s not a spoiler because it happens in the prologue. And okay, fine, not everybody dies. Everybody dies except our main character Signa, and she’s only an infant at the time. Thus begins this glorious and enchanting gothic tale of romance and intrigue. In the following years, Signa is haunted by Death himself and her ability to see ghosts. She has moved from home to home as each of her family members have met untimely ends. Her final living family are the Hawthornes. But as she joins them in their gloomy and glittering estate, one of her cousins is deathly ill and Signa fears Death has followed her. Or could it be… poison? Signa will have to team up with her long-time enemy if she is to save her cousin. But nothing is quite as it seems, not even Death himself…