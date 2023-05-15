We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

A First Look at The Cruel Prince Collector’s Edition

By Savannah Kennelly

Dear subjects of Elfhame, your king and queen are back! That’s right, The Cruel Prince is getting a collector’s edition, and this right here is your first look! And as someone who already owns two copies of this particular book, I simply cannot wait to have this edition to display on my shelf. And those of you who, like me, don’t just buy books but curate a display, you’re going to want this one for yourselves! Featuring a two-tone black-on-black cover and slipcase, a ribbon bookmark, gloriously illustrated endpapers and MORE, you’re gonna want to make space on your shelves ASAP! But enough from me, go take a look at this beauty for yourselves!