A First Look at The Cruel Prince Collector’s Edition

Dear subjects of Elfhame, your king and queen are back! That’s right, The Cruel Prince is getting a collector’s edition, and this right here is your first look! And as someone who already owns two copies of this particular book, I simply cannot wait to have this edition to display on my shelf. And those of you who, like me, don’t just buy books but curate a display, you’re going to want this one for yourselves! Featuring a two-tone black-on-black cover and slipcase, a ribbon bookmark, gloriously illustrated endpapers and MORE, you’re gonna want to make space on your shelves ASAP! But enough from me, go take a look at this beauty for yourselves!

The Cruel Prince: Collector's Edition Return to the captivating world of Elfhame and the book that started it all with this deluxe collector's edition of the New York Times bestselling The Cruel Prince, from award-winning author Holly Black. Featuring a gorgeous new cover, luminous full-color endpapers, and more! Regular Price $35.00 Regular Price $44.00 CAD