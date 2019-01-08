Signs as Characters from The Folk of the Air

HAPPY. WICKED. KING. DAY. Oh the tears you’ve shed. The agony, the waiting, the STRESS. But no longer. My fellow folk, your suffering is over because the sequel you’d die for has arrived.

And so, in honor of the Wicked King Cardan and High Seneschal Jude, I have humbly paired our favorite characters from The Cruel Prince and The Wicked King with Zodiac signs.

To reiterate, I am indeed an expert in astrology (I am not an expert), my word is absolute (it is not absolute), and I will sic the Court of Shadows on you if you question it (lol, I don’t know anyone in the Court of Shadows…OR DO I??).

Disclaimers: Today I’m basing Oak’s personality traits on what Jude wants him to become. And while some traits will make more sense after reading The Wicked King, this is a spoiler free zone <3. ALSO, Scorpios—I hope you’re happy.

TAURUS • THE ROACH

Strong, practical, reliable, stubborn

ARIES • CARDAN

Dynamic, feisty, impulsive, self-centered

GEMINI • THE BOMB

Agile, connected, curious, talkative, cunning

SCORPIO • JUDE

Driven, smart, obsessive, paranoid

LEO • LOCKE

Dramatic, charismatic, proud, controlling

PISCES • TARYN

Romantic, sensitive, unrealistic, escapist

CANCER • ORIANA

Nurturing, supportive, moody, unable to let go

LIBRA • OAK

Kind, balanced, harmonious, diplomatic, naïve

SAGITTARIUS • NICASSIA

Outgoing, enthusiastic, impatient, superficial

VIRGO • MADOC

Altruistic, analytical, rigid

AQUARIUS • VIVIEN

Friendly, inventive, irresponsible, scatterbrained

CAPRICORN • THE GHOST

Strategic, patient, ambitious, shy, stubborn

The Cruel Prince By #1 New York Times bestselling author Holly Black, the first book in a stunning new series about a mortal girl who finds herself caught in a web of royal faerie intrigue. Of course I want to be like them. They're beautiful as blades forged in some divine fire. They will live forever. And Cardan is even more beautiful than the rest. I hate him more than all the others. I hate him so much that sometimes when I look at him, I can hardly breathe. Jude was seven years old when her parents were murdered and she and her two sisters were stolen away to live in the treacherous High Court of Faerie. Ten years later, Jude wants nothing more than to belong there, despite her mortality. But many of the fey despise humans. Especially Prince Cardan, the youngest and wickedest son of the High King. To win a place at the Court, she must defy him--and face the consequences. In doing so, she becomes embroiled in palace intrigues and deceptions, discovering her own capacity for bloodshed. But as civil war threatens to drown the Courts of Faerie in violence, Jude will need to risk her life in a dangerous alliance to save her sisters, and Faerie itself.

