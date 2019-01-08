We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Signs as Characters from The Folk of the Air

By Emilie Polster

HAPPY. WICKED. KING. DAY. Oh the tears you’ve shed. The agony, the waiting, the STRESS. But no longer. My fellow folk, your suffering is over because the sequel you’d die for has arrived.

 

And so, in honor of the Wicked King Cardan and High Seneschal Jude, I have humbly paired our favorite characters from The Cruel Prince and The Wicked King with Zodiac signs.

 

To reiterate, I am indeed an expert in astrology (I am not an expert), my word is absolute (it is not absolute), and I will sic the Court of Shadows on you if you question it (lol, I don’t know anyone in the Court of Shadows…OR DO I??).

 

Disclaimers: Today I’m basing Oak’s personality traits on what Jude wants him to become. And while some traits will make more sense after reading The Wicked King, this is a spoiler free zone <3. ALSO, Scorpios—I hope you’re happy.

 

TAURUS • THE ROACH

Strong, practical, reliable, stubborn

ARIES • CARDAN

Dynamic, feisty, impulsive, self-centered

GEMINI • THE BOMB

Agile, connected, curious, talkative, cunning

SCORPIO • JUDE

Driven, smart, obsessive, paranoid

LEO • LOCKE

Dramatic, charismatic, proud, controlling

PISCES • TARYN

Romantic, sensitive, unrealistic, escapist

CANCER • ORIANA

Nurturing, supportive, moody, unable to let go

LIBRA • OAK

Kind, balanced, harmonious, diplomatic, naïve

SAGITTARIUS • NICASSIA

Outgoing, enthusiastic, impatient, superficial

VIRGO • MADOC

Altruistic, analytical, rigid

AQUARIUS • VIVIEN

Friendly, inventive, irresponsible, scatterbrained

CAPRICORN • THE GHOST

Strategic, patient, ambitious, shy, stubborn