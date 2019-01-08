Signs as Characters from The Folk of the Air
HAPPY. WICKED. KING. DAY. Oh the tears you’ve shed. The agony, the waiting, the STRESS. But no longer. My fellow folk, your suffering is over because the sequel you’d die for has arrived.
And so, in honor of the Wicked King Cardan and High Seneschal Jude, I have humbly paired our favorite characters from The Cruel Prince and The Wicked King with Zodiac signs.
To reiterate, I am indeed an expert in astrology (I am not an expert), my word is absolute (it is not absolute), and I will sic the Court of Shadows on you if you question it (lol, I don’t know anyone in the Court of Shadows…OR DO I??).
Disclaimers: Today I’m basing Oak’s personality traits on what Jude wants him to become. And while some traits will make more sense after reading The Wicked King, this is a spoiler free zone <3. ALSO, Scorpios—I hope you’re happy.
TAURUS • THE ROACH
Strong, practical, reliable, stubborn
ARIES • CARDAN
Dynamic, feisty, impulsive, self-centered
GEMINI • THE BOMB
Agile, connected, curious, talkative, cunning
SCORPIO • JUDE
Driven, smart, obsessive, paranoid
LEO • LOCKE
Dramatic, charismatic, proud, controlling
PISCES • TARYN
Romantic, sensitive, unrealistic, escapist
CANCER • ORIANA
Nurturing, supportive, moody, unable to let go
LIBRA • OAK
Kind, balanced, harmonious, diplomatic, naïve
SAGITTARIUS • NICASSIA
Outgoing, enthusiastic, impatient, superficial
VIRGO • MADOC
Altruistic, analytical, rigid
AQUARIUS • VIVIEN
Friendly, inventive, irresponsible, scatterbrained
CAPRICORN • THE GHOST
Strategic, patient, ambitious, shy, stubborn
