Our Favorite YA Liars

In one week, Maude will be dead. At least, that’s what she wants everyone to think. After years of research and planning, Maude is going to fake her own death and no one will be the wiser. I MEAN. How could you not want to read about a girl faking her own death? Maude is liar among liars, attempting to pull off the ultimate scheme for revenge and freedom. But when a step-cousin she barely knows, Frankie, finds out all her plans are thrown off track. Because Frankie wants to come with. This Thelma & Louise style thriller will keep you guessing up until the final page!