Books to Tide You Over Until Season 3 of Bridgerton
Beautiful ballgowns, exquisite etiquette, ravishing romance and DRAMA. Are you a fan of Bridgerton? Do you absolutely burn for the historical romance? Whether you love a period drama, scandalous secrets, lavish luxuries, or all of the above, we have a list of books to read while you wait for Season 3. Or you could always pick up the Gossip Girl series. After all, Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers are basically the Regency Era’s “You know you love me. XOXO GG.” [Bonus points if you can name the LBYR author who lends her voice to Lady Whistledown!]
Etiquette & Espionage
by Gail Carriger
When we say finishing school, we really mean finishing. As in finishing others. As in classes include dancing (and dueling?) etiquette (and espionage?) How fun!
Belladonna
by Adalyn Grace
Signa is determined to properly premiere into high society. She just needs to make sure all the people around her stop mysteriously dropping dead first.
An Assassin's Guide to Love and Treason
by Virginia Boecker
Lords, Ladies, mistaken identities, star-crossed lovers—what more could you want? Except those star-crossed lovers just happen to be star-crossed assassins. Well that certainly makes things even more exciting, doesn’t it?
Stalking Jack the Ripper
by Kerri Maniscalco
Foreword by James Patterson
Audrey is the daughter of a Lord, born into a life of luxury with high teas and higher expectations. She just happens to prefer sneaking off to study forensics and stalk a serial killer. No big deal.
A Great and Terrible Beauty
Libba Bray
Libba Bray’s debut YA novel features Gemma, a 16-year-old shipped off to boarding school in England. But as with all good stories, nothing goes according to plan…
The Season
Sarah MacLean
I’m aging myself a little with this one but Sarah Maclean writes lots of historical romance with big Bridgerton vibes for both YA and adult audiences. I mean it’s in the title itself. It is THE SEASON. Are you polished and prepared?
The Duke and I
Julia Quinn
I’m not saying the books are better than the show. But it is me, and I will NEVER miss an opportunity to point out the books that came before the adaptation.