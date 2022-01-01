Books to Tide You Over Until Season 3 of Bridgerton

Beautiful ballgowns, exquisite etiquette, ravishing romance and DRAMA. Are you a fan of Bridgerton? Do you absolutely burn for the historical romance? Whether you love a period drama, scandalous secrets, lavish luxuries, or all of the above, we have a list of books to read while you wait for Season 3. Or you could always pick up the Gossip Girl series. After all, Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers are basically the Regency Era’s “You know you love me. XOXO GG.” [Bonus points if you can name the LBYR author who lends her voice to Lady Whistledown!]