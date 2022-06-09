We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Shared Universes in YA for You to Explore

By Andie Divelbiss

There is nothing better than reading a book by a beloved author and discovering a sneaky reference to one of their other novels. The thrill of being bookishly in the know is unmatched. If you, too, enjoy scouring the pages for easter eggs or simply appreciate a good character cameo, check out these six shared universes in YA.

Throw Like a Girl + It’s All In How You Fall

by Sarah Henning

If you read both of these positively swoon-worthy sports romances (which you definitely should), you may catch some familiar characters roaming the town!

The Bone Houses + The Drowned Woods

by Emily Lloyd-Jones

These two novels set in the same magical world contain some crossover surprises for Emily Lloyd-Jones fans.

Heartbreak Symphony + Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet

by Laekan Zea Kemp

Adored local restaurants bring people together, just like they tie together these lyrical stories from Laekan Zea Kemp set in the same city.

The Cruel Prince + The Darkest Part of the Forest

by Holly Black

The wild lands and courts of Holly Black’s Faerie hide endless stories… These are only two.

Don’t Date Rosa Santos + Our Way Back to Always

by Nina Moreno

Can’t get enough of Port Coral, the seaside town where romance is always on the horizon? Make sure to read both of these sweet stories from Nina Moreno.

Strange the Dreamer Duology + Daughter of Smoke and Bone Trilogy

by Laini Taylor

If you know, you know. And trust me, lovers of fantasy, you want to know.