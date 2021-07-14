We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Light Years

Light Years

Buy the Book

Reeling from the latest attack by a mysterious enemy, the Quatra Fleet Academy is finally admitting students from every planet in the solar system after centuries of exclusivity.

 

Hotshot pilot Vesper, an ambitious Tridian citizen, dreams of becoming a captain—but when she loses her spot to a brilliant, wisecracking boy from the wrong side of the asteroid belt, it makes her question everything she thought she knew. Growing up on the toxic planet Deva, Cormakwill take any chance he can get to escape his dead-end life and join the Academy—even if he has to steal someone’s identity to do it. Arran was always considered an outsider on icy Chetire, always dreaming of something more than a life working in the mines. Now an incoming cadet, Arran is looking for a place to belong—he just never thought that place would be in the arms of a Tridian boy. And Orelia is hiding a dark secret—she’s infiltrated the Academy to complete a mission, one that threatens the security of everyone there. But if anyone finds out who she really is, it’ll be her life on the line.

 

These cadets will have to put their differences aside and become a team if they want to defend their world from a cunning enemy—and they might even fall in love in the process.

Buy Now goodreads
Supernova

Supernova

Buy the Book

With a galaxy on the brink of war and loyalties divided, the friendship of four Quatra Fleet cadets will be tested as their greatest enemy closes in.

 

Arrested for espionage, Orelia’s future is looking bleak . . . until the Quatrans make her a surprising offer that could save her life — and the lives of everyone in the galaxy. Reeling from a betrayal, Arran finds comfort in a sympathetic boy from Loos, someone who understands how hard it can be to fit in. But is it enough for Arran to forget his heartbreak? Meanwhile, Cormak’s position at the Academy is in jeopardy when someone discovers his own treasonous secret, putting everything he’s fought for in peril. And Vesper is on the brink of becoming the superstar officer she always dreamed she’d be . . . until she uncovers a conspiracy that shakes her faith in the Quatra Fleet to its core.

 

As secret machinations come to light, these cadets will be forced to overcome their differences and band together to restore peace to their worlds.

 

Kass Morgan, the bestselling author of The 100, once again delivers pulse-pounding action and glittering romance in this sequel to Light Years.

Buy Now goodreads

About the Author

Kass Morgan is the author of The 100 series, which is now a television show on the CW. She received a bachelor’s degree from Brown University and a master’s degree from Oxford University. She currently works as an editor and lives in Brooklyn, New York.

NOVL - Headshot photo of Kass Morgan

Point of (Re)views

“Each character felt so real and well thought out. I'm not even sure I could pick a favorite because of how well each one was written.”
—Adrienne, My Bookish Bones

 

“It wasn’t just about the students in a space battle school competing with one another, the friendships and the mingling of different classes. There’s also the looming war and the political aspect to it. Light Years has so much potential and there’s different ways
that this could all go down.”
—Vanessa, Postcards for Ariel

“All of the characters were so interesting to follow, it always kept me on edge to see what will happen to them next. Each character is dealing with an inner demon and something they need to fight hard to accomplish.”
—Elizabeth, Throne of Shattered Books

 

“You will easily become invested in each of the characters. The political background blends beautifully with the storyline. While some of the elements were easy to predict it does not take away from the overall story. Light Years ends with an unexpected cliffhanger that will leave you anxiously waiting for the second book in the series.”
—Patti, Lovely Loveday

 

“I really do hope that this book is on your TBR because I don't think you'll be disappointed at all. This was so much better than I expected and I had high hopes. If you are a fan of The Illuminae Files, then I say you need to give this a chance.”
—Sara, A Gingerly Review