“Each character felt so real and well thought out. I'm not even sure I could pick a favorite because of how well each one was written.”
—Adrienne, My Bookish Bones
“It wasn’t just about the students in a space battle school competing with one another, the friendships and the mingling of different classes. There’s also the looming war and the political aspect to it. Light Years has so much potential and there’s different ways
that this could all go down.”
—Vanessa, Postcards for Ariel
“All of the characters were so interesting to follow, it always kept me on edge to see what will happen to them next. Each character is dealing with an inner demon and something they need to fight hard to accomplish.”
—Elizabeth, Throne of Shattered Books
“You will easily become invested in each of the characters. The political background blends beautifully with the storyline. While some of the elements were easy to predict it does not take away from the overall story. Light Years ends with an unexpected cliffhanger that will leave you anxiously waiting for the second book in the series.”
—Patti, Lovely Loveday
“I really do hope that this book is on your TBR because I don't think you'll be disappointed at all. This was so much better than I expected and I had high hopes. If you are a fan of The Illuminae Files, then I say you need to give this a chance.”
—Sara, A Gingerly Review