Our Favorite YA Spies

Lady Katherine from An Assassin’s Guide to Love and Treason

Who can say no to a Shakespearean spy story? When Lady Katherine’s father is killed for being an illegally practicing Catholic, she discovers it wasn’t the only secret he was hiding: he was also involved in a plot to kill reigning Queen Elizabeth I. With nothing left to lose, she disguises herself as a boy and travels to London to fulfill her father’s mission and kill the queen herself. Her opportunity comes in the form of William Shakespeare’s newest play, which is to be performed in front of the Her Majesty. But this is no ordinary play. This is a plot designed to root out insurrectionists and destroy rebellion once and for all masterminded by Toby Ellis, a young spy for the queen with secrets of his own. As Toby and Katherine are cast opposite each other as the leads, they find themselves drawn to one another. But as they grow closer, so too do their positions become more and more precarious. Star-crossed love, mistaken identity, and betray are all far more dangerous off stage than on.