Strange the Dreamer

The dream chooses the dreamer, not the other way around—and Lazlo Strange, war orphan and junior librarian, has always feared that his dream chose poorly. Since he was five years old, he’s been obsessed with the mythic lost city of Weep, but it would take someone bolder than he to cross half the world in search of it. Then a stunning opportunity presents itself, in the form of a hero called the Godslayer and a band of legendary warriors, and he has to seize his chance or lose his dream forever.

 

What happened in Weep two hundred years ago to cut it off from the rest of the world? And who is the blue-skinned goddess who appears in Lazlo’s dreams?

 

In this sweeping and breathtaking novel by National Book Award finalist Laini Taylor, author of the New York Times bestselling Daughter of Smoke & Bone trilogy, the shadow of the past is as real as the ghosts who haunt the citadel of murdered gods. Fall into a mythical world of dread and wonder, moths and nightmares, love and carnage.

 

The answers await in Weep.

Muse of Nightmares

Sarai has lived and breathed nightmares since she was six years old.

 

She believed she knew every horror, and was beyond surprise.

 

She was wrong.

 

In the wake of tragedy, neither Lazlo nor Sarai are who they were before. One a god, the other a ghost, they struggle to grasp the new boundaries of their selves as dark-minded Minya holds them hostage, intent on vengeance against Weep.

 

Lazlo faces an unthinkable choice—save the woman he loves, or everyone else?—while Sarai feels more helpless than ever. But is she? Sometimes, only the direst need can teach us our own depths, and Sarai, the muse of nightmares, has not yet discovered what she’s capable of.

 

As humans and godspawn reel in the aftermath of the citadel’s near fall, a new foe shatters their fragile hopes, and the mysteries of the Mesarthim are resurrected: Where did the gods come from, and why? What was done with thousands of children born in the citadel nursery? And most important of all, as forgotten doors are opened and new worlds revealed: Must heroes always slay monsters, or is it possible to save them instead?

 

Love and hate, revenge and redemption, destruction and salvation all clash in this gorgeous sequel to the New York Times bestseller, Strange the Dreamer.

About the Author

Laini Taylor is the New York Times bestselling author of the Daughter of Smoke and Bone trilogy: Daughter of Smoke & BoneDays of Blood & Starlight, and Dreams of Gods & Monsters, and the companion novella A Night of Cake & Puppets. She is also the author of the Dreamdark books Blackbringer and Silksinger; the National Book Award finalist Lips Touch: Three Times; and Strange the Dreamer. She lives in Portland, Oregon, with her husband, illustrator Jim Di Bartolo, and their daughter Clementine.

Point of (Re)views

“There are not enough words to describe Muse of Nightmares: beautiful and tragic, heartwarming and heartbreaking, stunning and magical. This book took me on a wild ride of emotions that had me both praising and cursing Laini Taylor’s name while reading. And that epilogue was everything: e v e r y t h i n g. I finished this with a full, grateful feeling and the knowledge that these books will always have a very special place in my heart.”
—Breanna, Paws and Paperbacks

 

“There were so many raw and emotional moments. I honestly cannot put into words how well developed the plot, world building, and magic system is. I urge you to give it a chance. You won’t just be reading a book about powerful gods but you’ll be getting a story about unconditional love, loss, heartbreak, sisterhood, and family.”
—Amy, A Court of Crowns and Quills