Laini Taylor is the New York Times bestselling author of the Daughter of Smoke and Bone trilogy: Daughter of Smoke & Bone, Days of Blood & Starlight, and Dreams of Gods & Monsters, and the companion novella A Night of Cake & Puppets. She is also the author of the Dreamdark books Blackbringer and Silksinger; the National Book Award finalist Lips Touch: Three Times; and Strange the Dreamer. She lives in Portland, Oregon, with her husband, illustrator Jim Di Bartolo, and their daughter Clementine.
We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.