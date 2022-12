Choose a Character from House of the Dragon, Get Another Character Just Like ThemDid I think I was going to like House of the Dragon? Hm… it’s not exactly a no but it’s also not a yes. I had some cautious hope, but I was pretty burned after that last season of Game of Thrones. But House of the Dragon is so, so good! I adore it! It’s full of suspense and mystery and politics and war! But best of all, I adore the characters! So here it is, pick a House of the Dragon character, get another character just like them! Princess Raisa ana’Marianna from The Demon KingIf you’ve chosen Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, you’re looking for a princess set to rule. She’s compassionate and wise, trying to do her best by the realm. But she’s also strong and ruthless when she needs to be. So too with Princess Raisa ana’Marianna, or just Princess Raisa for short. Like Rhaenyra, Raisa’s queendom is threatened on all sides by forces within and without. She’ll have to face political threats of all kinds if she is to ascend the throne, and she’ll have to find allies throughout the realm and in the most unlikely of places.Emanuela Ragno from Beyond the Ruby VeilEmanuela Ragno is what Daemon Targaryen becomes if he didn’t ever mature. Like, if Daemon had become king at the beginning of House of the Dragon, you can image he would be a blood-thirsty crazed killer. Well, he kind of still is. But he’s got some… guidance now. So he’s a controlled blood-thirsty crazed killer. Emanuela Ragno does not have guidance. Or maturity. But just like Daemon, you can’t help but love her! Murders and all!Aoki from Girls of Paper and FireHere’s the thing – I really don’t like Alicent. But I understand her. At first she’s just a young girl who follows the rules and listens to her father in spite of her own misgivings. She’s then stuck married to a man she doesn’t love and isolated in the palace, and the only girl who could understand her position, Princess Rhaenyra, feels betrayed. In all fairness, Alicent did marry Rhaenyra’s dad, so I get it. So yes, I understand Alicent, I just don’t particularly like her. If you chose Alicent, you’re clearly looking for a character with a sympathetic backstory who makes all the wrong choices. Enter Aoki. Her innocence and wide-eyed wonder at the palace blind her to its abuses, but that doesn’t excuse her later actions. My heart hurts for these characters, right up until they enrage me.Elijah Hawthorne from BelladonnaIf you chose Viserys, I’m guessing you’re interested in a father grieving the loss of his wife and doing his best to be a father – and failing in spectacular fashion. Elijah Hawthorne, you rang? Okay, neither of these fathers are doing the best job, but they’ve got some pretty big extenuating circumstances to deal with. Considering what they’re up against they’re doing a pretty bang up job, even amidst all the mistakes. You just can’t help but love these sad dads, even when they mess up.Thiago from Daughter of Smoke & BoneWhy have you done this to yourself? If you’re choosing Aegon II Targaryen, you deserve Thiago. Really properly evil villains right here. I mean, the levels of similarity are astounding. I would get into them, but then we’re reaching spoiler territory so let’s just say they are both deplorable.Simon Gutmunsson from None Shall SleepYou’ve chosen Aemond Targaryen which leads me to believe you’re into psychos. Like, literal psychopathic killers. And so you’re getting Simon Gutmunsson, notorious teenage serial killer. But just because I’ve given you a serial killer doesn’t mean I don’t understand the appeal. I mean, there’s something intoxicating about Aemond. Perhaps it’s that pouty-lipped smile. Maybe it’s his intimidating presence. Well, Simon Gutmunsson has a similar charm – like a predator, he’s fascinating to watch but you better hope he stays behind those bars. Alice from TwilightHelaena might seem like she’s out to lunch half the time, but those among us know better. Her cryptic mutterings are anything but nonsense – they’re prophetic statements veiled in riddle. It seems she cannot control her visions and we don’t know what form they come in, but she keeps telling the future. Combine that with her guileless charm, and you’ve found the perfect fit for Alice from the Twilight Saga. Alice is charming and blithe, with visions of the future that cause all kinds of trouble. Ben from The Darkest Part of the ForestLaenor is fairly unique in House of the Dragon in that he’s a genuinely good guy who is totally disinterested in the politics and powerplays over the iron throne. He’d be much happier just out there knighting about with his… boyfriend? Partner? It’s a little complex in the world of House of the Dragon. The same can be said for Ben, who dreams of a fairy tale love come true. He’s less interested in saving the kingdom but instead longs to kiss the prince. Do Ben or Laenor get their happy endings? I’m not saying a word, you need to read and watch for yourself!Antonio from Kingdom of the WickedIf you chose Ser Criston Cole – first of all, what is wrong with you? Do you just like terrible things? Spoiler alert: I am not a fan of Ser Criston Cole. So for choosing him I am gifting you another character equally (or perhaps more) terrible – Antonio. He’s a jerk and so is Criston Cole, and no you cannot change my mind.Madoc from The Cruel PrinceNeither Otto Hightower nor Madoc are exactly winning father of the year over here. These two are the poster boys for Machiavellian scheming, and they’ll sacrifice even their children for their ambitions. It might not make them the best dads, but it does make them the best villains!Lazlo Strange from Strange the DreamerSo you want yourself a hot, honorable knight to cherish? Ahem, if you like Harwin Strong you’ll love Lazlo Strange. They’re both my favorite kind of guy – strong without being overbearing, charming, and loving! They might not be the pretty boy your eyes first alight to, but they have hidden depths and are, in fact, the best boys.Nan from The Inheritance GamesWe stan Princess Rhaenys. I might not always agree with her, but I always get where she is coming from. She’s been around the block and she’s full of good (and often quippy) advice. So too with Nan. Nan’s been there since the beginning and seen the rise of the Hawthorne empire – which means she absolutely knows where all the skeletons are in the closet.Locke from The Cruel PrinceEver wondered what Locke would be like if you removed all the attractive parts about him? I present: Larys Strong.Oak Greenbriar from The Stolen HeirWhat do Oak and Jacaerys have in common? Let me count the ways… for one, they’ve both been raised as princes with the expectation of becoming kings, and all the responsibilities that follow. And they take those responsibilities seriously. While it may seem on the outside that they while their days away on princely frivolities, once you look behind the curtain you see they’ve dedicated their days to learning strategy, politics, and martial arts. Their skills range from being able from being able to diffuse tense dinner conversation to all-out warfare. Whether they both succeed in said warfare and strategy… well you’ll have to read to find out!Yusuf from As Long As the Lemon Trees GrowIf you’re choosing Lucerys Velaryon, you like sweet good boys who just want their families to be safe. He is a sweet, sweet boy who is thrust into a dangerous situation and who is struggling to be brave in the face of peril. Yusuf is just the same, and both Yusuf and Lucerys do bang-up jobs of facing their fears. Do they both get their happy endings…? I’m spoiling absolutely nothing – my lips are sealed!Linne from We Rule the NightYou want yourself a bad-ass lady who would rather go out on her own terms. I give you Linne, the girl who defied her father, a general, and disguised herself as a boy to join the army. When she’s caught, she’s offered a reprieve from punishment if she uses her magic in a special women’s flight unit. Like Lady Laena, Linne has a fighting spirit and is at heart a fierce warrior. If you loved Laena, you’ll absolutely love Linne!Uncle Will from The DivinersCorlys isn’t a bad guy – in fact in many ways he is a good guy. But he’s not exactly the best father or husband. He puts his ambitions above his family and sometimes his better judgement, and it leaves waves of resentment in his wake. So too with Uncle Will who is far from the best caretaker of his niece Evie. And he might be hiding bigger secrets than anyone could expect. Ricky Grambs from The Inheritance GamesVaemond, Vaemond, Vaemond. You fool. You thought you could seize power without consequences, could just step out of the shadows and take what you wanted. Reminds me a of a certain creep… oh right! Ricky Grambs! Avery Grambs absentee father who suddenly reappears after she’s become the inheritor of a billion-dollar empire. Hmm… didn’t end too well for either of them, did it?Choose a House of the Dragon character!