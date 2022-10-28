Pick Your Next Read Based on These Stat Sheets!
Look, as much as I love a ground-breaking read, there’s nothing like a good trope to pull you into a story. I’ve been sold on books just by being told its enemies-to-lovers or the premiere there’s-only-only-one-bed – mwah! Chef’s kiss! So here are a list of tropes/stats that these books have, in my effort to bring you your next favorite read!
- Enemies-to-lovers
- Greek mythology retelling
- Traveling quest
- Bad-ass female warrior main character
- Absolute tear-jerker
- Lyrical prose
- Studio Ghibli references
- Major plot twists
- Star-crossed lovers
- GORGEOUS writing
- Unique fantasy world
- Soft and sensitive male lead
- Secret identities
- Sapphic romance
- Serial killer thriller
- WWII code-breaking
- Enemies-to-lovers
- There’s-only-one-bed
- Unique magic system
- Courtly intrigues
- Loveable main character
- Varsity basketball hottie love-interest
- Family drama
- Coming-of-age catharsis
- Hogwarts, but make it evil
- Unique and hard-core magic system
- Bisexual badass female lead
- Down with the system
- Four hot billionaire brothers
- Love triangle fraught with tension
- Riddles and puzzles
- Family secrets
- Sporty romance
- Accidentally catching feelings
- “Off limits” love interest (older brother’s best friend)
- Summertime vibes