Pick Your Next Read Based on These Stat Sheets!

By Savannah Kennelly

Look, as much as I love a ground-breaking read, there’s nothing like a good trope to pull you into a story. I’ve been sold on books just by being told its enemies-to-lovers or the premiere there’s-only-only-one-bed – mwah! Chef’s kiss! So here are a list of tropes/stats that these books have, in my effort to bring you your next favorite read!