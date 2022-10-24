We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

The Best YA Book Girlfriends

By Mara Brashem

I like my love stories like I like my cookies; warm, sweet, and ooey-gooey. And as I’ve written many a blog post about über hot demons and broody vampire boyfriends, it’s high time to shine the spotlight on favorite sapphic pairings. Some of these couples are blazing, toasty slow burns (looking at you, Tate + Penny), some are mortal enemies (you’ll regret it if you kill each other, Emanuela + Verene), and some are the most adorable side characters (dear Queen Holly Black, please give me more Vivienne + Heather). So, if you’re looking for a new fictional girlfriend, it’s time to get reading!