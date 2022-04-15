Books with Big Song of Achilles Energy

At first glance Agnes at the End of the World and The Song of Achilles don’t seem to have too much in common. I mean one is a retelling of the Trojan War, another is the story of a girl’s fight for survival after escaping from a cult only to learn the world at large is in the midst of apocalyptic collapse. But trust me, Kelly McWilliams’s prose is enticing and poetic and the vibes are immaculately spot on! Perhaps it’s the lyrical nature of the writing, but this book spoke to the same part of my soul that still yearns for The Song of Achilles. And if you love this book, her second book Mirror Girls is, dare I say it, even better!