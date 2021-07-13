"Grace and Fury is for ALL. Anyone who has a brain should be reading this novel that celebrates the power of females and also sisterhood. In spite of the situations they are born into, the ones they are thrown into, both sisters constantly fight the bitterness and do whatever they can to save each other despite the separation and dangers."
—Adrienne, My Bookish Bones
"I adore the sibling relationship in this book. I appreciated how realistic the sisterhood felt. It wasn't all rainbows and love all the time. Mistakes were made and anger was risen but in the end they still loved each other."
—Emmi, Emmi Rose Reads
"This book is so well written and the characters are so well developed and relatable. I admired all of the characters, especially their strength through all of the hardships they had to endure. The twists and turns of this book kept me hanging on the edge of my seat, and the major cliffhanger is making me yearn for book two to come out, even though the first one hasn't yet!"
—Kathleen, Read Forever More
"While the plot was fantastic and the setting was delectable, I found that the characterization is what really made this debut stand out among a sea of fantasy wannabes. You think you know the sisters and their stereotypical casting in the beginning, but after a few instances shift them out of their comfort zone, we see immediate growth that carries throughout the book."
—Chelsea, Suspense Thrill
"I finished Grace and Fury in a day, and went to Goodreads straight away to see when the next novel will be released. Can you imagine my frustration upon seeing it won’t be released for another year? I almost wanted to cry, but that just proves the point. Whether you’re team Serina or team Nomi, whether you’re Grace or Fury, whether you’re princess or prisoner—this novel has it all for you."
—Alena, Rainy Book Reviews