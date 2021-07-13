We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Grace and Fury

Grace and Fury

In a world where women have no rights, sisters Serina and Nomi Tessaro face two very different fates: one in the palace, the other in prison.

 

Serina has been groomed her whole life to become a Grace—someone to stand by the heir to the throne as a shining, subjugated example of the perfect woman. But when her headstrong and rebellious younger sister, Nomi, catches the heir’s eye, it’s Serina who takes the fall for the dangerous secret that Nomi has been hiding.

 

Now trapped in a life she never wanted, Nomi has only one way to save Serina: surrender to her role as a Grace until she can use her position to release her sister. This is easier said than done. A traitor walks the halls of the palace, and deception lurks in every corner. But Serina is running out of time, imprisoned on an island where she must fight to the death to survive and one wrong move could cost her everything.

Queen of Ruin

Queen of Ruin

Banished by Asa at the end of Grace and Fury, Nomi and Malachi find themselves powerless and headed towards their all-but-certain deaths. Now that Asa sits on the throne, he will stop at nothing to make sure Malachi never sets foot in the palace again. Their only hope is to find Nomi’s sister, Serina, on the prison island of Mount Ruin. But when Nomi and Malachi arrive, it is not the island of conquered, broken women that they expected. It is an island in the grip of revolution, and Serina—polite, submissive Serina—is its leader.

 

Betrayal, grief, and violence have changed both sisters, and the women of Mount Ruin have their sights set on revenge beyond the confines of their island prison. They plan to sweep across the entire kingdom, issuing in a new age of freedom for all. But first they’ll have to get rid of Asa, and only Nomi knows how.

 

Separated once again, this time by choice, Nomi and Serina must forge their own paths as they aim to tear down the world they know, and build something better in its place.

About the Author

Tracy Banghart grew up in rural Maryland and spent her summers on a remote island in northern Ontario. All that isolation and lovely scenery gave her the time to read voraciously and the inspiration to write her own stories. Always a bit of a nomad, Tracy now travels the world Army-wife style with her husband, son, and several mischievous fur babies. She is the author of Grace and Fury and Queen of Ruin.

Point of (Re)views

"Grace and Fury is for ALL. Anyone who has a brain should be reading this novel that celebrates the power of females and also sisterhood. In spite of the situations they are born into, the ones they are thrown into, both sisters constantly fight the bitterness and do whatever they can to save each other despite the separation and dangers."
—Adrienne, My Bookish Bones

 

"I adore the sibling relationship in this book. I appreciated how realistic the sisterhood felt. It wasn't all rainbows and love all the time. Mistakes were made and anger was risen but in the end they still loved each other."
—Emmi, Emmi Rose Reads

 

"This book is so well written and the characters are so well developed and relatable. I admired all of the characters, especially their strength through all of the hardships they had to endure. The twists and turns of this book kept me hanging on the edge of my seat, and the major cliffhanger is making me yearn for book two to come out, even though the first one hasn't yet!"
—Kathleen, Read Forever More

 

"While the plot was fantastic and the setting was delectable, I found that the characterization is what really made this debut stand out among a sea of fantasy wannabes. You think you know the sisters and their stereotypical casting in the beginning, but after a few instances shift them out of their comfort zone, we see immediate growth that carries throughout the book."
—Chelsea, Suspense Thrill

 

"I finished Grace and Fury in a day, and went to Goodreads straight away to see when the next novel will be released. Can you imagine my frustration upon seeing it won’t be released for another year? I almost wanted to cry, but that just proves the point. Whether you’re team Serina or team Nomi, whether you’re Grace or Fury, whether you’re princess or prisoner—this novel has it all for you."
—Alena, Rainy Book Reviews