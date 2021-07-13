We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Three girls. Three deadly secrets. Only one can wear the crown.

 

Zofi has spent her entire life traveling across the Reaches. Just when her freedom matters most, the king’s men arrive and drag her away from her fellow Travelers to bring her to the capital—Kolonya.

 

Ren grew up in Kolonya, serving as a ladies’ maid at court. She dreams of being a noble herself one day, but being ominously summoned to the king’s courtroom after a misdeed isn’t exactly what she had in mind.

 

Akeylah was raised by an abusive father in the Eastern Reach, surrounded by brewing insurrection. She’d do anything to escape her family, even accept the invitation of a king who has every reason to despise her.

 

Each girl hides a dangerous secret–the kind that could get her killed for treason. But when the girls are brought before King Andros expecting an execution, instead they learn the truth: the king is dying and they are his only living heirs. Now the three of them must live at court and compete for the chance to rule. But someone in Kolonya knows the girls’ secrets, and they’ll stop at nothing to keep them from the throne.

Sisters Akeylah, Ren, and Zofi are all a step closer to their dying father’s throne, a step closer to the crown that will allow one of them to rule over Kolonya. But the sisters’ pasts continue to haunt them. Each hides a secret marked with blood and betrayal, and now their blackmailer is holding nothing back. When King Andros discovers the sisters’ traitorous pasts, the consequences will shake the entire kingdom to its core.

 

As Kolonya’s greatest threat stalks closer and closer, weaving a web of fear and deceit around Ren, Zofi, and Akeylah, even the people they love are under suspicion. If the sisters are going to survive, they’ll have to learn to trust each other above all else and work together, not only to save themselves, but to protect everyone and everything they hold dear.

 

With shocking reveals and suspenseful storytelling, this breathtaking sequel to Rule will keep you guessing until the very last page.

Ellen Goodlett is the author of several science fiction short stories, a comic book collaborator, and young adult novelist. A former New Yorker, she is currently traveling the world with 79 other digital nomads, living in a different country every month. Traveling provides a lot of inspiration for her fantasy worlds.

"The diversity of this book! Many of the characters in the book are described as having darker skin, and one of the sisters is queer. It just makes my heart so happy to see the diversity in fantasy books."
—Kathleen, Read Forever More

"If you're looking for an amazing high fantasy with incredible world building, fantastic characters, and a stellar plot, look no further! If you love mystery and lots of political intrigue, you'll love Rule."
—Emmi, Emmi Rose Reads

"I am a huge fan of twists, cliffhangers, and other messy endings and Goodlett DELIVERS. If you read this for one reason, let it be for the ending."
—Adrienne, My Bookish Bones

"Everything was fast paced and not info dumpy like a lot of fantasy books. I just couldn’t stop myself from reading. I know I’m going to pick up the next book in the series as soon as it is released."
—Elizabeth, Throne of Shattered Books

"My heart is still racing after finishing Rule just moments ago. When Little, Brown said this book is 'Three Dark Crowns meets Pretty Little Liars with a dash of King Lear'—they are NOT kidding. That was one wild ride!"
—Amy, A Court of Crowns and Quills

"Goodlett was born to write and this is a fantasy debut you need to add to your shelves! With her enchantingly descriptive writing, Goodlett has created a richly colorful fantasy world, with nods toward Oceanic cultures."
—Ashlee, Library in the Country

"You know when you are watching a Netflix show and the episode is going along just fine and the BAM! one phrase or reveal at the end of the episode ahs you immediately hitting the 'Next Episode' button even though its 2am and you have to get up for work in 5 hours? That’s what Rule was like for me."
Kibby, Something of the Book

"This book is driven by the fierceness of its three main female characters, and their relationships with each other. All three are given distinct voices and personalities. They have their own love interests—some are ruled by romance more than others. They have their own motivations for competing. The fact that each of these women grows to respect each other, despite the initial mistrust, instead of resorting to the typical catty-competition trope is another cause for admiration."
—Aimal, Bookshelves and Paperbacks

"The book keeps you guessing and plotting along with the characters. There are so many twists and turns that you truly are wondering what is about to happen because there are so many different things that could happen. I’m honestly cheering for all three girls because I think they would be great rulers in their own way."
—Jen, A Bookish Peach