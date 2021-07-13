"The diversity of this book! Many of the characters in the book are described as having darker skin, and one of the sisters is queer. It just makes my heart so happy to see the diversity in fantasy books."
—Kathleen, Read Forever More
"If you're looking for an amazing high fantasy with incredible world building, fantastic characters, and a stellar plot, look no further! If you love mystery and lots of political intrigue, you'll love Rule."
—Emmi, Emmi Rose Reads
"I am a huge fan of twists, cliffhangers, and other messy endings and Goodlett DELIVERS. If you read this for one reason, let it be for the ending."
—Adrienne, My Bookish Bones
"Everything was fast paced and not info dumpy like a lot of fantasy books. I just couldn’t stop myself from reading. I know I’m going to pick up the next book in the series as soon as it is released."
—Elizabeth, Throne of Shattered Books
"My heart is still racing after finishing Rule just moments ago. When Little, Brown said this book is 'Three Dark Crowns meets Pretty Little Liars with a dash of King Lear'—they are NOT kidding. That was one wild ride!"
—Amy, A Court of Crowns and Quills
"Goodlett was born to write and this is a fantasy debut you need to add to your shelves! With her enchantingly descriptive writing, Goodlett has created a richly colorful fantasy world, with nods toward Oceanic cultures."
—Ashlee, Library in the Country
"You know when you are watching a Netflix show and the episode is going along just fine and the BAM! one phrase or reveal at the end of the episode ahs you immediately hitting the 'Next Episode' button even though its 2am and you have to get up for work in 5 hours? That’s what Rule was like for me."
—Kibby, Something of the Book
"This book is driven by the fierceness of its three main female characters, and their relationships with each other. All three are given distinct voices and personalities. They have their own love interests—some are ruled by romance more than others. They have their own motivations for competing. The fact that each of these women grows to respect each other, despite the initial mistrust, instead of resorting to the typical catty-competition trope is another cause for admiration."
—Aimal, Bookshelves and Paperbacks
"The book keeps you guessing and plotting along with the characters. There are so many twists and turns that you truly are wondering what is about to happen because there are so many different things that could happen. I’m honestly cheering for all three girls because I think they would be great rulers in their own way."
—Jen, A Bookish Peach