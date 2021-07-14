We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Fourteen-year-old Maximum Ride, better known as Max, knows what it’s like to soar above the world. She and all the members of the “Flock” — Fang, Iggy, Nudge, Gasman and Angel — are just like ordinary kids. Except for the fact that they have wings and can fly.

 

It may seem like a dream come true to some, but their lives can morph into a living nightmare at any time — like when Angel, the youngest member of the Flock is kidnapped and taken back to the School where she and the others were genetically engineered by sinister scientists. Her friends desperately attempt to save Angel, but they soon find themselves in yet another nightmare when the School sends wolf-human hybrids to find them — dead or alive. Along the way, Max discovers that her purpose in being created is to save the world — but can she?

After their last wild adventure, the Flock members are taken under the wing of an FBI agent and try to live “normal” lives by going to school, making friends — and continuing their relentless search for their parents. But the Erasers return, forcing the Flock to abandon their search and make their escape once again. The voice inside Max’s head keeps telling her that it’s up to her to save the world, but this is especially challenging to do when she is faced with her ultimate match: a newer and better version of herself, Maximum Ride II. Max’s heart-stopping quest to investigate the mind-blowing mystery of her ultimate destiny continues in the scariest, strangest, and funniest James Patterson novel yet.

The time has arrived for Max and her winged “Flock” to face their ultimate enemy and discover their original purpose: to defeat the takeover of “Re-evolution”, a sinister experiment to re-engineer a select population into a scientifically superior master race . . . and to terminate the rest. Max, Fang, Iggy, Nudge, Gasman, and Angel have always worked together to defeat the forces working against them-but can they save the world when they are torn apart, living in hiding and captivity, halfway across the globe from one another?

Max returns in a chilling adventure unlike any other. Safe havens for the six highly hunted winged kids have become increasingly hard to find, so the flock takes refuge in Antarctica with a team of environmentalists studying the effects of global warming. In this remote wilderness — whether pursued by corrupt governments, bioengineered bad-guys, or the harsh forces of nature — survival of the fittest takes a new twist!

Someone — or something — is decimating ships and sea life off Hawaii’s coast, and Max and her flock find themselves sucked into the Navy’s top-secret investigation of the catastrophe. Their objective: Rescue Max’s activist mom from a wicked subterranean enemy. The hitch: They must dive deep into dark waters, where gruesome evil dwells . . . and for high-flying Maximum Ride, could there be anything more terrifying than being trapped in the great abyss?

 

With high-flying thrills, this soaring adventure takes Maximum Ride and the Flock into terrifying new territory — fans, hold your breath!

Being a kid with wings — constantly on the run — has never been easy, and Max and her flock are more tense than ever.

 

Angel says that Fang will be the first to die, and Angel is never wrong. Maximum Ride is used to living desperately on the run from evil forces sabotaging her quest to save the world-but nothing has ever come as close to destroying her as this horrifying prophetic message. Fang is Max’s best friend, her soul mate, her partner in the leadership of her flock of winged children. A life without Fang is a life unimaginable.

 

When a newly created winged boy, the magnificent Dylan, is introduced into the flock, their world is upended yet again. Raised in a lab like the others, Dylan exists for only one reason: he was designed to be Max’s perfect other half. Thus unfolds a battle of perfection versus passion that terrifies, twists, and turns . . . and meanwhile, the apocalypse is coming.

Max Ride and her best friends are up against a deadly force, but Fang is gone just when they need him most. Will they be ready for the ultimate showdown?

 

Max Ride and her best friends have always had one another’s backs-no matter what. Living on the edge as fugitives, they never had a choice. But now they’re up against a deadly force that’s racing across the globe, and just when they need him the most, Fang is gone. He’s creating his own gang that will replace everyone-including Max.

 

Max is heartbroken over losing Fang, her soul mate. Her closest friend. But with Dylan ready and willing to fight by her side, and she can no longer deny that his incredible intensity draws her in. Max, Dylan, and the rest of their friends must soon join forces with Fang and his new gang for an explosive showdown in Paris that’s unlike anything you’ve ever imagined . . . or read.

Maximum Ride and her faithful friends stand ready to face the two greatest threats that humankind has ever known, now combining forces in an unbeatable plot to destroy life as we know it once and for all. And this time, the enemy truly can’t be stopped. The danger mounts just as Dylan has worked his way into Max’s heart-but then Fang unexpectedly returns to the flock. An explosive confrontation between the two boys grows into a battle to win Max’s heart, and the entire world hangs in the balance.

 

In this powerful and moving finale of James Patterson’s epic fantasy series, fans will finally get the answers they’ve been waiting for-and an ending full of shock, surprises, and the greatest conclusion you never saw coming.

Navigate a post-apocalyptic world and experience a thrilling finale with the ultimate Maximum Ride novel.

 

Discover the ninth and ultimate Maximum Ride story! Legions of Max fans won’t be disappointed by this encore episode in the beloved series about the incredible adventures of a teenage girl who can fly. As Maximum Ride boldly navigates a post-apocalyptic world, she and her broken flock are roaming the earth, searching for answers to what happened. All will be revealed in this last spectacular “ride”-a mesmerizing grand finale featuring all of the nonstop action and twists and turns of a blockbuster Patterson page-turner!

About the Author

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum RideMiddle SchoolI Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to school kids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.
 

