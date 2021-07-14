Maximum Ride Re-read Along

I don’t know about you, but when I was in middle school anyone who was anyone was reading Maximum Ride. Its propulsive, full-throttle plot hooked anyone and everyone, and I have fond memories of pretending to be Max and the flock in my daydreams (and occasionally on the playground. It was sixth grade, leave me alone). This summer I’ve been craving a bit of nostalgia, and with the return of Maximum Ride in Hawk and the upcoming City of the Dead, we’re ready to go back to the beginning where the saga started! So here it is, the NOVL Re-Read Along of The Angel Experiment, book one of the Maximum Ride series! Below you’ll find our schedule! We’ll be posting our reactions to the book on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, and if you tag us (@thenovl), you might have a shot at being featured on our social! Regardless, I hope you join us in the fun! Whether this is a jaunt down memory lane or a first-time read, you’re sure to have a blast!

August 1st to August 7th

Chapters 1 – 31

August 8th to August 14th

Chapters 32 – to Chapter 63

August 15th to August 21st

Chapters 64 – 99

August 22nd to August 27th

Chapter 100 – Finish