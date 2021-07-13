We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Hawk

Where is Maximum Ride?

 

Ten years ago a girl with wings fought to save the world. But then she disappeared.

 

Now she’s just a fading legend, remembered only in stories.

 

Hawk doesn’t know her real name. She doesn’t know who her family was, or where they went. The only thing she remembers is that she was told to wait on a specific street corner, at a specific time, until her parents came back for her.

 

She stays under the radar to survive…until a destiny that’s perilously close to Maximum Ride’s forces her to take flight. Someone is coming for her.

But it’s not a rescue mission. It’s an execution.

City of the Dead

For Hawk, being a hero weighs heavily on her wings.

 

In the City of the Dead, life happens in the shadows. That’s why a war is brewing against an enemy no one can see.

 

Hawk and Maximum Ride never back down from a conflict, or from each other, and they argue more than they agree.

 

But as the dead begin to outnumber the living, a mother’s experience and a daughter’s instinct can make one powerful arsenal.

Read all of Maximum Ride

The Angel Experiment
School's Out--Forever
Saving the World and Other Extreme Sports
The Final Warning
Max
Fang
Angel
Nevermore
Maximum Ride Forever

About the Author

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum RideMiddle SchoolI Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to school kids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.
 

Learn more at jamespatterson.com

