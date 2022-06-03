Cover Reveal: An Appetite for Miracles by Laekan Zea Kemp

Poetry is quite possibly one of my favorite things, particularly when its used for storytelling! There’s a reason I was obsessed with Shakespeare in high school – I love a good tale told in verse! So you can imagine my reaction to discover that Laekan Zea Kemp’s next heart-moving novel was going to be, you guessed it, IN VERSE! Let’s just say, “bouncing off the walls” doesn’t quite cover it! She combines the poignancy of first love, a love of family and mouthwatering descriptions of food you’ll know from her prior novels but this time with the richness and musicality of poetry! Well, I can’t share the glorious poetry in this book just yet, but I can share the glorious cover that goes with it! So feast your eyes, my fellow lyrical souls!

An Appetite for Miracles

by Laekan Zea Kemp

Danna Mendoza Villarreal’s grandfather is slowly losing himself as his memories fade, and Danna’s not sure her plan to help him remember through the foods he once reviewed will be enough to bring him back. Especially when her own love of food makes her complicated relationship with her mother even more difficult.

Raul Santos has been lost ever since his mother was wrongly incarcerated two years ago. Playing guitar for the elderly has been his only escape, to help them remember and him forget. But when his mom unexpectedly comes back into his life, what is he supposed to do when she isn’t the same person who left?

When Danna and Raul meet, sparks fly immediately and they embark on a mission to heal her grandfather…and themselves. Because healing is something best done together—even if healing doesn’t always look the way we want it to.

About the Author

Laekan Zea Kemp is the Pura Belpré Honor author of Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet, Heartbreak Symphony, and Omega Morales and the Legend of La Lechuza. Her work celebrates Chicane grit, resilience, creativity, and joy while exploring themes of identity and mental health. She lives in Austin, Texas. Laekan invites you to visit her at laekanzeakemp.com or follow her on Twitter @LaekanZeaKemp.