Cover Reveal: Promposal by RaeChell Garrett

I have no words for describing this book other than ADORABLE! Promposal is everything you could want in a YA rom-com! It’s funny, its sweet, and so full of heart! And main character Autumn Reeves is just such a vibe – she’s an overachiever with the biggest heart and best of all, she’s on a mission! She’s been waitlisted at her dream school and will do whatever it takes to get off that waitlist and into that freshman class. Her penchant for helping people create the perfect promposal leads to a brilliant new business venture: Promposal Queen! Throw in some boy-drama and friend-drama and you’ve got yourself a page-turning and heart-warming read! Now let’s take a look at that fantastic cover!

Promposal

by RaeChell Garrett

High school senior Autumn Reeves has been waitlisted at her dream school. Determined to move to the top of the list, she must find a way to stand out. When a promposal she planned for a friend has half the senior class asking for her help, a brilliant business idea that will look great on her application is born: Promposal Queen.

Autumn has no clue how to start a business, so she joins the Young Black Entrepreneurs group and finds herself face-to-face with Mekhi Winston, the boy whose unexpected freshman-year kiss—a kiss that meant everything to her and nothing to him—cost Autumn her best friend. He’s the only person with the experience to help her, but how can she possibly trust him?

With her dreams on the line, Autumn’s willing to risk it. After all, Mekhi could be a good business partner without being a guy she would ever let near her heart again.

But when working with Mekhi threatens to ruin her only chance at rekindling a friendship with her ex–best friend and long-buried secrets threaten to ruin Promposal Queen, another broken heart may be the least of her worries—her entire future is on the line.

But when working with Mekhi threatens to ruin her only chance at rekindling a friendship with her ex-best-friend, and secrets long buried threaten to ruin Promposal Queen, another broken heart may be the least of her worries–her entire future is on the line.

About the Author

RaeChell Garrett has written everything from marketing plans to health insurance benefit schedules, but she much prefers writing novels about the ups and downs of carefree girls finding their way in the world. She lives in Michigan where she’s likely to be found trying a new recipe, talking sports with her husband, or philosophizing on life with her two teenagers.