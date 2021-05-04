What to read after you’ve finished binging Shadow & Bone on Netflix

Okay. If you are a fan of Kaz Brekker – prepare yourself for Han Alister. I’m just saying Han Alister walked so Kaz could run. Han Alister is the (ex) leader of a fearsome street gang, now just trying to stay out of trouble and help his mom and little sister out. But when three young wizards set fire to the sacred mountain of Hanalea, Han takes an amulet away from Micah Bayar, son of the High Wizard – and trouble is exactly what Han finds himself in. Meanwhile, Princess Raisa ana’Marianna has just returned to court after three years of riding and hunting with her father’s family in Clan territory. She wishes to be just like Hanalea, the legendary warrior queen who killed the Demon King and saved the world. But forces are at work to undermine Raisa’s future rule – and everything her Queendom stands for.

And the good news is, this four-book series is already all out, and ready for the binging! And, seriously, you should be prepared, because these books are so brilliant and the cliff-hangers – OH the cliffhangers! A fully bingeable series, yes ma’am. I would know, I’ve binged them four times.