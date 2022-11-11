YA Novels of Hope

Both Danna Mendoza Villarreal and Raúl Santos are going through…a lot. Danna’s grandfather is losing his memories—and then there’s her complicated relationship with her mom. Raúl hasn’t seen his mom for a couple of years after she was wrongfully incarcerated; things don’t get better when his mother unexpectedly returns, different than she was before. But—and this goes out to all of you out there who love a written-in-the-stars love story—together, Danna and Raúl discover new ways of healing themselves and the people they love, proving that even when everything going on is downright terrible, there are things worth hoping for.