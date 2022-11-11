We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

YA Novels of Hope

By Alice Gelber

You know when you finish an inspiring book, and you just feel…energized? Ready to fight all injustices. Ready to take on the entire world. It’s exhilarating. Hope is a powerful sensation that can be kindled on the page and rapidly spreads out into real life. So, if you’re a hope-chaser, an inspiration-enthusiast, here are some books to add to your ever-growing list. Books that will leave you feeling excited and engaged, challenged but hopeful.