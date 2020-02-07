YA Books and Authors to Celebrate Antiracism

The Antiracist movement is an invitation and an urgent call to listen: antiracism requires long-term action and effort, and one small step in the right direction is seeking out black voices and stories. As always, we need to have conversations about race and racism year-round. But hopefully opening more discourses about black history and race this month will spark lifelong discussions.



So here are some of my favorite black LBYR authors and stories that are impacting the world of YA to spark that discussion surrounding Antiracism!

Tyler Johnson Was Here Dove Randolph works hard to be the perfect daughter, in school and at home. She knows her parents would never approve of Booker, the sweet boy with a troubled past she’s falling for, but it’s getting harder to obey all her parents’ rules. So when her estranged aunt Carlene moves home and she and Carlene grow closer, Dove finds herself torn between who she was and who she wants to become. If you know NOVL, you know that we are big fans of Brandy Colbert—her sweet stories about black girls falling in love and finding themselves are equally swoon-worthy and powerful. Her stories are universally relatable, but unapologetically written for black and POC readers, which make her books perfect for…basically everyone. If you’ve already read Birdie, try Brandy’s other books: Little & Lion and Finding Yvonne! Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

When the Stars Lead to You Aspiring astrophysicist Devon is determined to graduate at the top of her class to get into her dream college—but plans begin to shift when the boy that broke her heart, Ashton, show up on the first day of school, almost a year after they parted ways. So beings a tumultuous year of second chances and new relationships, as Devon discovers what she truly wants out of life—and love. I adore Devon because her character reflects the lives of so many biracial and bicultural people like her—Devon’s experience and identity as a biracial black girl is complicated, sticky, and integral to her character. I found it so refreshing and empowering to watch someone like Devon grapple with race and getting into college and falling in love. That’s how life is, and telling stories this way shows the world that BIPOC stories are multifaceted and vast. And also, Ronni Davis is the sweetest human being and everyone should fall in love with her. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

