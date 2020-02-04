The February 2020 NOVLbox: Be Antiracist





Books have always had the magical ability to change minds and lives. They allow us to expand our horizons, reevaluate our opinions, and see the world in new ways. And good books on timely, pressing issues can not only change minds, but change the world.

This month, we’re celebrating books that can change perspectives and the conversation around race. The construct of race has always been used to gain and keep power, to create dynamics that separate and silence. But there is hope for an antiracist future (just being not racist isn’t enough), and I truly believe that books like these can help move the needle toward a better, fairer world for all.



This month’s box is curated by NOVL HQ: Be Antiracist

In this box you’ll find swag to help you show support for the antiracism movement, and diverse books that help shine a light on issues of race and racism in America:



Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynold and Ibram X. Kendi (ARC)

Internment by Samira Ahmed (hardcover)

Tyler Johnson Was Here by Jay Coles (paperback)

Black Brother, Black Brother by Jewell Parker Rhodes (ARC)

A “Heritage is Lit.” T-shirt

A “Be Antiracist” bookmark

A “Be Antiracist” pin

HOW IT WORKS:

Enter HERE for a chance to win. We’ll select & notify the winners at the end of the month. We’ll ship out the boxes in the following two weeks!

Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

