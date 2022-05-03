The May NOVLbox: Curated by Elizabeth Wein

It’s a new month which means it’s time for a brand new NOVLbox! And this month we have living legend Elizabeth Wein, author of Code Name Verity curating! She’s chosen some fantastic goodies to help inspire your inner pilot and hero, including a custom Code Name Verity themed tea (gasp! Somebody tell me what I have to do to get my own tea). But enough of my yapping! What’s in the box?!

Code Name Verity Anniversary Edition by Elizabeth Wein (paperback)

The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein (paperback)

The Pearl Thief by Elizabeth Wein (paperback)

We Are Displaced by Malala Yousafzai

A fountain pen

Maddie’s Best Pilot’s Tea

Spitfire pin badge

NOVL Totebag

+ extra goodies!