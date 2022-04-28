YALLWest 2022 IS UPON US! And yes, we are attending!! Here’s everything you need to know about NOVL @ YALLWest!

What booth are we at?

Booth 201 right next to the In-n-Out!

How early should I line up for giveaways?

We ask that people start lining up no earlier than 10 minutes before an event start.

Saturday Schedule:

9:00 AM

NOVL Booth

Join NOVL Nation

Come grab some NOVL swag, grab yourself a schedule, and say hello!

10:00 AM

NOVL Booth

Love is All You Need

Come snag yourself ARCs of The Edge of Summer and Love Times Infinity

11:00 AM

NOVL Booth

Something Wicked This Way Comes

Come grab yourself some Kingdom of the Wicked swag and test your knowledge with some Wicked Trivia! If you turn in your trivia with all the correct answers first, you may just win a special prize!

1:00 PM

NOVL Booth

Magic & Mayhem

Come snag yourself an ARC of Belladonna, The Drowned Woods, and Blood of Troy! Plus, some of these bad boys will be *signed*

2:00 PM

NOVL Booth

Thriller Roulette

Take a chance, roll the dice! Whatever you roll will determine if you win an ARC of Hollow Fires, Dead End Girls, Two Truths and A Lie, We Made It All Up, or The Killing Code!

3:00 PM

NOVL Booth

The Hawthorne Puzzle Hour

Solve the riddles and snag yourself a sneak peek of The Final Gambit! The first ten people to turn in their riddles all solved correctly will win an exclusive prize!

4:00 PM

Set Sail Stage

Emily Lloyd-Jones Q&A and Signing

Join Savannah as she talks to Emily Lloyd-Jones, author of The Bone Houses and snag yourself an ARC of her upcoming book The Drowned Woods! Plus, you can get it signed!

4:30 PM

NOVL Booth

Keeping It Real

Snag yourself ARCs of As Long As the Lemon Trees Grow, Unequal, Semi-Famous, and I Miss You, I Hate This

Be sure to follow @thenovl on social for secret giveaways and more!

Digital Events:

Check out the LIVE chat we had with Adalyn Grace to talk about all things Belladonna

Enter for a chance to win a copy of The Girl in the Castle by James Patterson and Emily Raymond