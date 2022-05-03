Cover Reveal: 6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did) by Tess Sharpe

Tess Sharpe is back baby! And she’s back in the most wonderful way with 6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did), the story of two girls, Penny and Tate, who’ve been circling each other for basically their whole lives because their moms are best friends. When Penny’s mother decides to become a living donor to Tate’s mom, ending her wait for a liver transplant, the two find themselves living under one roof and form a pact to be the drama-free daughters their moms need to recover. But this confusing thing keeps happening – they keep almost kissing. When I tell you this book is the definition of “JUST KISS ALREADY!” know that I mean it in the most wonderful way. There is nothing like a good slow burn where you love both characters, know that they’re perfect for each other, and get to watch them realize that they’re perfect for each other too! And (spoiler alert, though the title did give it away) they do eventually kiss, but it’s the yearning that makes the journey, right? AND SO MUCH ELSE HAPPENS ALONG THE WAY. Let’s take a gander at our cover!

