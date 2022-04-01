The April NOVLbox: Curated by Samira Ahmed

It’s a new month, and that means it’s time for a brand new NOVLbox! And this month our curator is Samira Ahmed! No, this is not an April Fool’s joke – it’s really happening! And Samira has chosen some absolutely brilliant items to pair with her upcoming novel, Hollow Fires! Cue my terrible puns about this box being fire and lit. This amazing box even features one of my all-time favorite teas from one of my favorite tea brands! So, yes, I am considering this as a sign that Samira and I are bff’s. But enough of my delusional ranting – WHAT’S IN THE BOX?!?!?

Share this:

Tweet

