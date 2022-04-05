Laekan Zea Kemp’s Heartbreak Symphony Playlist
You know what I love about music? Its ability to transport us through time and space to a completely new world. Mentally, at least! The right playlist can turn a boring workout into the YA fantasy training montage of your dreams! Or it can help you get into the zone when trying to cram for that biology final. Or, very rarely, it can take you somewhere entirely new, or back into a favorite memory. Heartbreak Symphony is a love letter (or should I say love song?) to music and its uncanny ability to bring together entire communities! Never mind the fact that it’s a heady romance rife with kisses, heartbreak, and heart-mending! Laekan Zea Kemp imbued this book with a love of music that is unmatched, as she has graced us with a playlist designed specifically for the book! So now I’ll stop blabbing, and you can get to listening because this is not one to miss!
Click here to open in Spotify!
Release the Hounds x Jarina de Marco
Zeshan B x Brown Power
Leave it to the People x The Tiarras
No nos moverán x La Rondalla Amerindia De Aztlan
Todo Cambia x Gina Chavez
Huella (Chancha Via Circuto Remix) x Tremor, Micaela Chauque
Tus Ojos x Salt Cathedral
I Could Fall In Love x Selena
The Book of Love x Peter Gabriel
Amor Eterno x Rocío Dúrcal
El Rey x Vicente Fernández
Quiero Verte Feliz x La Santa Cecilia, Lila Downs
A Dios le pido x Juanes
Me Gustas Tu x Manu Chao
Ojos Del Sol x Y La Bamba
Yemayá x Mexican Institute of Sound, Gaby Moreno
En Cantos x iLe & Natalia Lafourcade
Heartbreak Symphony
by Laekan Zea Kemp
Aarón Medrano has been haunted by the onstage persona of his favorite DJ ever since his mother passed away. He seems to know all of Aarón’s deepest fears, like that his brain doesn’t work the way it should and that’s why his brother and father seem to be pushing him away. He thinks his ticket out is a scholarship to the prestigious Acadia School of Music. That is, if he can avoid blowing his audition.
Mia Villanueva has a haunting of her own and it’s the only family heirloom her parents left her: doubt. It’s the reason she can’t overcome her stage fright or believe that her music is worth making. Even though her trumpet teacher tells her she has a gift, she’s not sure if she’ll ever figure out how to use it or if she’s even deserving of it in the first place.
When Aarón and Mia cross paths, Aarón sees a chance to get close to the girl he’s had a crush on for years and to finally feel connected to someone since losing his mother. Mia sees a chance to hold herself accountable by making them both face their fears, and hopefully make their dreams come true. But soon they’ll realize there’s something much scarier than getting up on stage—falling in love with a broken heart.