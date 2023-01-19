We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Reads to Get You Out of That Post-The Stolen Heir Book Hangover

By Bill Grace

Soooooo, how are we all feeling? That ending, am I right? WREN! OAK!! After The Wicked King, I should have been prepared for that level of WHAM ending, but Queen Holly Black got me again. Like Oak, I am truly gagged. And now the waiting for The Prisoner’s Throne begins *sigh*. This post-great book feeling is a struggle. The best solution I’ve found for a book hangover is diving directly into another book. Love to run entirely in the opposite direction of my feelings. If that method also speaks to you, then here are some fantastic reads to help you get out of your post-The Stolen Heir funk!

 

 

 

 

 

 