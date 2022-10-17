NOVL Newsblast: New Covers, Here Now!

Hello! I’m Savannah Kennelly, and this is a NOVL Newsblast. Breaking news: new covers, here now! We’ve got a bevy of beautiful covers for you to feast your eyes upon. But warning: these covers are so gorgeous, they may cause you to add them to your tbr on sight. Viewer discretion is advised.

All the Yellow Suns

by Malavika Kannan

A secret society dedicated to activism through art? Check. A story about budding sexuality and first love? Check. Drama and pathos that will make your heart crack right in two? Check! Where are my Euphoria fans at, because you’re gonna love this one!

The King is Dead

by Benjamin Dean

If you live for royalty rumors and tabloid tales, this is one not to be missed. With his father’s recent passing and a new boyfriend to hide, what could possibly go wrong for James? Especially since he is heir to the British throne? Long live the scandal, indeed!

The Third Daughter

by Adrienne Tooley

Do you love a slow-burn sapphic romance? Do you love royal intrigues and political power-plays? Do you love ethereal and magical mysteries? Then The Third Daughter is not one to miss! And you are going to be salivating for book 2 as soon as you’re done

The Naturals

by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

The Naturals are coming back, baby! And they’re better than ever with these new covers! Before there was Grayson and Jameson, there was Dean and Michael! And there were serial killers on the loose!