Art as Healing in YA

By Alice Gelber

Trauma comes in all shapes and sizes. For some, it stems from displacement and violence; for others, it grows out of mistreatment or abandonment. But the real story is how we learn to live with our scars. Below is a list of books where the characters heal their wounds through art, where they learn to channel their anger and hurt into something creative, finding catharsis along the way. And, perhaps through reading, some of our own wounds — no matter how big or small — can start to heal too. (Reading, after all, is its own kind of art!)