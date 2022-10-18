Art as Healing in YA

Trauma comes in all shapes and sizes. For some, it stems from displacement and violence; for others, it grows out of mistreatment or abandonment. But the real story is how we learn to live with our scars. Below is a list of books where the characters heal their wounds through art, where they learn to channel their anger and hurt into something creative, finding catharsis along the way. And, perhaps through reading, some of our own wounds — no matter how big or small — can start to heal too. (Reading, after all, is its own kind of art!)

Numb to This What does it mean to be a survivor? That’s what Kindra Neely is forced to find out after a mass shooting takes the lives of eight students and a professor on Kindra’s college campus. This heartbreaking and hopeful memoir tells a story that is all too close to too many people’s lives. In this graphic novel Kindra depicts the pervasive toll of gun violence and discovers how art can start to set her free. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart