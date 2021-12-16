Books with BIG Twilight Energy

Sworn enemies? Destined soulmates? Mythical creatures hidden in plain sight? Daughter of Smoke and Bone has it all!

When Karou becomes separated from her adopted Chimaera family by the mysteriously scorched handprints left on the doorway portals to her home, she must set out on her most dangerous adventure yet. Along the way she meets Akiva, an Angel with eyes the color of fire who may hold the key for Karou to uncover the truth about her past. She definitely has no business falling in love with him, but that’s not how soulmates work.

This book will leave you wanting more the minute you finish it, so it’s a good thing there are two more in this series! (Also, Laini Taylor is one of Stephenie Meyer’s favorite authors…)