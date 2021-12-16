Books with BIG Twilight Energy
You know that indescribable feeling you had when reading the Twilight series for the first time? How you knew it was something that would stick with you forever and shape the person you are today? And how the minute you finished, you wanted to zap it right out of your brain so you could start all over again? Yep, yep, same. BUT DON’T WORRY. It’s okay! We have so many more magical worlds to be sucked into, whirlwind romances to be had, and mythical creatures to discover!
Daughter of Smoke & Bone
by Laini Taylor
Sworn enemies? Destined soulmates? Mythical creatures hidden in plain sight? Daughter of Smoke and Bone has it all!
When Karou becomes separated from her adopted Chimaera family by the mysteriously scorched handprints left on the doorway portals to her home, she must set out on her most dangerous adventure yet. Along the way she meets Akiva, an Angel with eyes the color of fire who may hold the key for Karou to uncover the truth about her past. She definitely has no business falling in love with him, but that’s not how soulmates work.
This book will leave you wanting more the minute you finish it, so it’s a good thing there are two more in this series! (Also, Laini Taylor is one of Stephenie Meyer’s favorite authors…)
An Arrow to the Moon
by Emily X.R. Pan
Unputdownable is the key word here. You will need to pace yourself because you don’t want to finish it toooooo quickly. (Then you’ll be sad it’s over!)
Luna Chang is a perfect daughter and student who wants to make her parents proud but feels trapped by their high expectations. Hunter Yee is exhausted by his parents’ secrecy and hiding from their past mistakes. The only thing keeping Hunter going are his frequent escapes to the woods with his bow and arrow. When Luna and Hunter’s chance meeting at a party sets off a series of strange occurrences (namely, the deep, expanding crack through their town), the two of them find their lives intertwined in extraordinary and inexplicable ways.
A Romeo and Juliet retelling infused with rich Chinese mythology, this story with sweep you right off your feet in a swarm of fireflies.
Belladonna
by Adalyn Grace
Mysterious broody, undead (or just plain very dead) boys? Got it!
Signa Farrow has bounced from relative to relative her whole life, each of them dying untimely deaths. But when landing at Thorn Grove with her last remaining family, the Hawthornes, she is determined to stay. With the Elijah mourning the loss of his wife, Lillian, and his daughter seriously ill with the same sickness as her mother, the future does not seem bright. However, this illness is not natural. Someone is causing it. And maybe for once Signa’s strange immunity to poison will come in handy.
To get to the bottom of Lillian’s murder, Signa must cooperate with Death—the man, the myth, the legend, and Signa’s least favorite person (shadow? pain in the butt?). But maybe there is more to their connection than meets the eye…
The Cruel Prince
by Holly Black
Sure, Cardan is a bit more cocky than Edward (okay a lot more), but there are definite similarities…
Jude and her sister Taryn are humans raised in Faerie, never fitting in, and disliked by the immortal, beautiful fey. No one is worse than Prince Cardan, the cruelest and nastiest of the High King’s sons. But Jude is not about to let Cardan stand in her way to land a place in the High Court, no matter what consequences may be.
Grab your swords, because this enemies-to-lovers series will have you screaming at each turn of the page.
Beautiful Creatures
by Kami Garcia
by Margaret Stohl
Small town. Family secrets. Paranormal romance. Sound at all familiar??? Okay good, I thought so too.
Ethan has been haunted by dreams of a beautiful girl he’s never met, and when Lena moves to town, he feels inexplicably drawn to her. Maybe Ethan isn’t in such a rush to move away after all…
Midnight Sun
by Trish Cook
So while this Midnight Sun has nothing to do with Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun, it does also take place in Washington state (and we love good PNW content)!
Katie can’t be exposed to any sunlight due to a rare disease, but at night her world opens up to all possibilities. While playing guitar at the train station one night, she crosses paths with Charlie, a boy she’s only ever admired from afar, and the of them embark on a crazy star-crossed summer romance.
The Coldest Girl in Coldtown
by Holly Black
The vampires in this book are really nothing like the vampires in Twilight, however vampires are vampires! And there are walled cities too! (hello, Volturi?)
When Tana’s ex-boyfriend, Aiden, is bitten and infected with vampirism, they go on the run along with a mysterious, attractive boy named Gavriel to make it to Coldtown before Aiden fully transforms. Vampires must be quarantined in Coldtowns, and humans can live there too, but once you enter, you can’t ever leave. If you love the heart-pounding race that is the second-half of New Moon, you will go wild for The Coldest Girl in Coldtown.