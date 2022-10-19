Autumnal Reads for My Pumpkin Spice Girlies
You know what goes with sugar and spice? A tasty novel brimming with magic, romance, and a little bit of mystery. The days are getting dark, so the stories must get darker! In the spirit of the Autumnal season, here is a list of books that mix Nora-Ephron-sweater-weather feels with damp-cold-boarding-school vibes, perfect for reading while sipping on the season’s favorite beverage.
Never judge a book by its cover, they say. Well, they are wrong. The cover of this ethereal story gives all the heartwarming Fall feelings, and the story does too! Set in Wales, water diviner Mer is on a mission to topple an evil prince. We’ve got magic and mystery and a plot that is perfect for a cozy Sunday read. Did I mention the cover with a beautiful gold tree that will look amazing on your bookshelf all year round?
And again, I must reiterate my previous statement: judge a book by its cover! It’s okay. We all do it. If the cover of Hollow Fires doesn’t scream Fall to you, then I don’t know what will. And on top of that, there’s a strong female lead, Safiya, who exposes a powerful story about hate and bigotry. This impactful novel will get your blood boiling in all the right ways.
Look, many moons ago, it was Fall, and I was in the 7th grade, and I skipped a day of school to read all of New Moon. There’s just something about the second book in the Twilight series that feels Autumnal. Maybe it’s all those nearly blank pages that list off the months of Fall and Winter. Or, maybe, it’s that it’s always rainy in Washington. Or is it that it reminds me of that Fall day in the 7th grade? Either way, this is the perfect book to curl up with on a cold, rainy day. Grab your Pumpkin Spice drink and sink your teeth into a YA classic!
Fall is for magic. I don’t make the rules, but I do follow them! (Or this one at least). The amber and sienna leaves scattered on the ground, the smell of cinnamon in the air, the feeling of the warm sun hitting your arm as you sit on a park bench in the late afternoon: all magical things. A Season of Sinister Dreams is also majestic. Literally. (Well, not literally, but you know what I mean). Two magical women work towards saving a kingdom from the powerful men that rule it. There is secrets and romance and all those fuzzy things that keep you warm when the sun goes down, but you’re still sitting on that park bench, enchanted by the book in your hand.
And we have another Autumnal cover making its way to the table. But the forest green and gold of the Inheritance Games’ cover is the least the book has to offer. (As in, it’s a wonderful fan-favorite that needs very little introduction). Filled with riddles and mysteries and beautiful, entitled boys, this book is the perfect escape from school or work or whatever it is you are trying to escape. Also, did I mention the money? There is lots of money involved!