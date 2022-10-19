Autumnal Reads for My Pumpkin Spice Girlies

Fall is for magic. I don’t make the rules, but I do follow them! (Or this one at least). The amber and sienna leaves scattered on the ground, the smell of cinnamon in the air, the feeling of the warm sun hitting your arm as you sit on a park bench in the late afternoon: all magical things. A Season of Sinister Dreams is also majestic. Literally. (Well, not literally, but you know what I mean). Two magical women work towards saving a kingdom from the powerful men that rule it. There is secrets and romance and all those fuzzy things that keep you warm when the sun goes down, but you’re still sitting on that park bench, enchanted by the book in your hand.