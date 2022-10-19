We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Autumnal Reads for My Pumpkin Spice Girlies

By Alice Gelber

You know what goes with sugar and spice? A tasty novel brimming with magic, romance, and a little bit of mystery. The days are getting dark, so the stories must get darker! In the spirit of the Autumnal season, here is a list of books that mix Nora-Ephron-sweater-weather feels with damp-cold-boarding-school vibes, perfect for reading while sipping on the season’s favorite beverage.