The September NOVLbox, curated by Val Emmich!





Dear You, This is gonna be a good month and here’s why. This month’s curator is Val Emmich, author of Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel and The Reminders!



In this month’s box, he’s included a copy of both his novels, Wildlife by Fiona Wood, and We Should Hang Out Sometime by Josh Sundquist. There’s a v soft t-shirt that will keep you cozy for when you inevitably have feels from the tearjerking but hilarious narratives of the stories he’s included. There’s also a bunch of other stuff: a NOVL water battle, Bob Ross mints, a paper clip bookmark, and a handy DEH tote bag to hold everything together for forever.



Sincerely, Us



HOW IT WORKS:

Enter HERE for a chance to win. We’ll select & notify the winners at the end of the month. We’ll ship out the boxes in the following two weeks!

Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor.