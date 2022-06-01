The June NOVLbox: Curated by AYMANSBOOKS
Ah, June… the beginning of summer! And it’s looking like it’ll be a hot one, if we’ve got anything to say about it! So let’s kick off this hot-bookworm-summer with one of BookTok’s most beloved baddies – @aymansbooks! She’s selected some steamy reads (of course Wrath makes an appearance), a couple of thrillers, and even an adult novel from our friends over at Orbit! So go forth my beautiful book baddies! Enter to win!
What’s in the BOX!?!
- Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco (paperback)
- Kingdom of the Cursed by Kerri Maniscalco (hardcover)
- Internment by Samira Ahmed (paperback)
- The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (paperback)
- A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson (advanced reader copy) – Please note: this is an adult book with adult themes and content that may not be suitable for children. Reader discretion is advised.
- Wrath candle
- Annotating tabs
- NOVL Blanket