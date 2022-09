Which Greek God or Goddess is Your Soulmate?There’s nothing better than a good Greek myth retelling, and my current fave is absolutely the Daughter of Sparta series! It’s an enemies-to-lovers retelling of the myth of Daphne and Apollo in which Daphne is a badass Spartan warrior! What is not to love? And their romance only gets better in the second book, Blood of Troy! This series got me thinking – what Greek god or goddess would be my soulmate? So here is my definitive quiz! Enjoy!ApolloHermesDionysusAresArtemisAphrodite