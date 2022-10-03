The October NOVLbox: Curated by Ellie Marney

It’s my favorite month: HALLOWEEN. Yes, the month of October has officially been rebranded as Halloween, and no you cannot change my mind. And I cannot think of a better curator for Halloween than the one, the only – Ellie Marney! That’s right, the serial-killer-thriller queen is back with another spine-chilling read, The Killing Code, about a group of WWII code-breakers forced to try and catch a serial killer in their midst. And Ellie has crafted a box that is very on-brand featuring pencils you can use to break your own codes, a “top secret” sticker to keep all your files secure, and some red nail polish to keep you stylish while you do it! Plus she’s chosen three perfect companion novels! So what are you waiting for? Enter to win!

What’s in the box?!?