The March NOVLbox: Curated by Laekan Zea Kemp

It’s March which means the start of SPRING! Music to my ears! Or should I say… poetry? Because this month’s box is curated by none other than Laekan Zea Kemp in honor of her new novel in verse, An Appetite for Miracles! And as you can guess from the title, this book will leave you hungry for more of Laekan’s lyrical writing. Good thing she’s included more of her books in the box along with a whole bevvy of goodies! Enter to win below!

What’s in the box!?!?!