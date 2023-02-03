The Best Books to Read This Valentine’s Day
It’s the season of love, friends. It’s time to pass out little heart-shaped cards and eat boxes and boxes of chocolates. And, if you love books with lovable characters who fall in love, then it’s time to cozy up with a delicious romantic novel. Here is the ultimate Valentine’s Day reading guide!
This rom-com has some tried and true tropes: friends to lovers (or enemies to lovers), forced proximity, etc. It’s fun and painful and utterly romantic.
If you don’t already know Wrath and Emilia, then this is all I will tell you: hell hath no fury like a woman who’s destiny has been toyed with!
Camp
by L. C. Rosen
True to its name, this is a summer camp love story. Camp asks some of the big questions. Like, is it worth changing yourself to find love? You’ll have to read it to find out the answer.
First off, love is literally in the title of this one. Second, this sweet and moving high school romance will give you all the feels. It’s about relationships, and not just romantic ones. It’s about friends and family and the most important relationship of all: the one you have with yourself.
Not just love but love at first sight! It’s a transatlantic love story! And there’s a British boy. What is better than a British boy? (Also, watch out because I hear there’s a Netflix movie on its way!)
This one is a perfect recipe—forgive the pun. It’s a mix of the delightful experience of first love, the bittersweet sensation of growing up, and the powerful bond of family.
I know this is not exactly a romance, but King Cardan is the ultimate romantic figure—this is not an agree-or-disagree type of thing, it’s just facts. And Valentine’s is about romance, right? So why not spend it with our favorite king and queen of Fairie?
When all else fails, love prevails. The rhyming isn’t intentional, but it gets the point. This star-crossed love story is one for the ages.
Angels and artists and monsters, oh my! This epic trilogy spans cities, countries, and even worlds. And there might be some star-crossed lovers in there as well.
At this point, Twilight is a classic. And what better way to complete this list than with the lovers of the millennium, Bella and Edward?