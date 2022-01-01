NOVL Newsblast: New Covers for You to Love

Hello! I’m Savannah Kennelly, and this is a NOVL Newsblast. Breaking: we have new covers for your viewing pleasure. Now I feel I must warn you, these covers are so beautiful, they may cause you to add them to your tbr on sight. Viewer discretion is advised.

Some Shall break by Ellie Marney

Some Shall Break is the thrilling sequel to None Shall Sleep. This book takes everything the first book does well and ratchets it up to eleven. The Hannibal girlies are gonna love this one.

An Echo in the City by K. X. Song

A classic star-crossed love story set during the Hong Kong protests, this book will leave you a weeping puddle. A weeping. Puddle.

Lost in Taiwan by Mark Crilley

This graphic novel is a love-letter to Taiwan and all its beauty. With gorgeous art and a glorious sense of adventure, this book may just make you buy a ticket on the next flight to Taiwan.

The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz

Shojo manga fans better prepare themselves. As the name suggests, this book is royally cheesy with a romance that will sweep you off your feet, a Shakespearean case of secret identities, and stunning art.

Your Plantation Prom is Not Okay by Kelly McWilliams

Kelly McWilliams is back. BACK, I tell you, and I couldn’t have waited one more day! Join Harriet Douglass as she fights to ensure her school’s prom doesn’t romanticize America’s racist past.

We’ll Never Tell by Wendy Heard

Fans of Dead End Girls rejoice – Wendy Heard is back with another bloody thriller. A juicy whodunit doused in Hollywood lore as four teens set out to uncover the mysteries of an infamous murder house – only one of them doesn’t come out.

Wolfpack by Amelia Brunskill

In the cult of Havenwood, nine girls have formed a bond closer than sisterhood. But when one of them goes missing, this cult within a cult will discover how far they’re willing to go to ensure they never feel fear again. Sign. Me. Up