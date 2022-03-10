We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Historical Fiction to Read Based on Your Zodiac Sign

By Stefanie Hoffman

Get a historical fiction book recommendation based on your zodiac sign. Why? Because sometimes I’m indecisive and I need fate—or the stars—to pick something for me. Plus, I’m a Leo and anytime I get to proudly shout that from the rooftops, well, I’LL TAKE IT.

 

NOVL - Illustrated icon depicting the sign for Aries

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Daughter of Sparta

by Claire Andrews

For the first sign of the zodiac, turn to some of the first historical fiction: Greek mythology. Aries are confident, relentless leaders who are afraid of nothing. Sounds a lot like warrior Daphne! Aries do things their own way, and Daphne empowers and inspires us in a female-led adventure amidst a male-dominated word.

NOVL - Illustrated icon depicting the sign for Taurus

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

They Went Left

by Monica Hesse

Taurus is usually considered stubborn, but what if we viewed that stubbornness as determination and reliability? Zofia will stop at nothing as she tries to find her brother and uncover answers, and if that makes her stubborn, then good for her! 

NOVL - Illustrated icon depicting the sign for Gemini

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Mirror Girls

by Kelly McWilliams

For the twins of the zodiac, a thrilling gothic horror novel about twins separated at birth and separated across the color line of a racially divided land. The twins must reunite as teenagers to break a curse and discover the meaning of sisterhood.

NOVL - Illustrated icon depicting the sign for Cancer

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Girl in the Blue Coat

by Monica Hesse

Intuition and trust are BIG with Cancers and two important themes of this stunning novel from Monica Hesse. In the midst of WWII Hanneke delivers black market goods to paying customers until one day, she is tasked with finding a missing stranger. Drawn into the mystery, she uses that intuition to track down answers and trust me, you’ll be drawn into her story.

NOVL - Illustrated icon depicting the sign for Leo

Leo

July 23 – August 22

An Assassin's Guide to Love and Treason

by Virginia Boecker

Royalty? Murder? Star-crossed love? LITERALLY taking the stage and stealing the spotlight? AN ASSASSIN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND TREASON has Leo written all over it.

NOVL - Illustrated icon depicting the sign for Virgo

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

Stalking Jack the Ripper

by Kerri Maniscalco

Foreword by James Patterson

Virgos get stuff DONE. They’re organized and logical which is a great combination when solving a bunch of murders.

NOVL - Illustrated icon depicting the sign for Libra

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Etiquette & Espionage

by Gail Carriger

It’s all about balance. Learn the art of dance, dress, and etiquette…but also death, diversion, and espionage. Balance!

NOVL - Illustrated icon depicting the sign for Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

None Shall Sleep

by Ellie Marney

Did you know Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio and Sagitarrius make up almost 40% of all serial killers? But Scorpios definitely have big serial killer energy, prone to hot tempers and manipulation. Sorry, I don’t make the rules!

NOVL - Illustrated icon depicting the sign for Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

The Diviners

by Libba Bray

No one likes a good party more than a Sagittarius and they don’t call it the roaring 20s for nothing! Once you jump in and realize this series is the bees’ knees, you’ll be sucked in.

NOVL - Illustrated icon depicting the sign for Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Wolf by Wolf

by Ryan Graudin

Capricorns are all about time and WOLF BY WOLF is a race against the clock. Plus once a Capricorn is on a mission, nothing can get in the way of their dedication, which sounds a lot like Yael.

NOVL - Illustrated icon depicting the sign for Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Dreamland Burning

by Jennifer Latham

Sometimes considered aloof, Aquarius is represented by the healer, bringing water and life. DREAMLAND BURNING, told in alternating narratives between past and present, is a powerful exploration of race and privilege and how much healing America still needs.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

The Enigma Game

by Elizabeth Wein

I firmly believe each sign is mysterious in their own way, but Pisces are definitely enigmatic. Plus they are one of the most empathetic signs, determined to do whatever it takes to help others, like Louisa is determined to make a difference.