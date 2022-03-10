Historical Fiction to Read Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Get a historical fiction book recommendation based on your zodiac sign. Why? Because sometimes I’m indecisive and I need fate—or the stars—to pick something for me. Plus, I’m a Leo and anytime I get to proudly shout that from the rooftops, well, I’LL TAKE IT.
Aries
March 21 – April 19
Daughter of Sparta
by Claire Andrews
For the first sign of the zodiac, turn to some of the first historical fiction: Greek mythology. Aries are confident, relentless leaders who are afraid of nothing. Sounds a lot like warrior Daphne! Aries do things their own way, and Daphne empowers and inspires us in a female-led adventure amidst a male-dominated word.
Taurus
April 20 – May 20
They Went Left
by Monica Hesse
Taurus is usually considered stubborn, but what if we viewed that stubbornness as determination and reliability? Zofia will stop at nothing as she tries to find her brother and uncover answers, and if that makes her stubborn, then good for her!
Gemini
May 21 – June 20
Mirror Girls
by Kelly McWilliams
For the twins of the zodiac, a thrilling gothic horror novel about twins separated at birth and separated across the color line of a racially divided land. The twins must reunite as teenagers to break a curse and discover the meaning of sisterhood.
Cancer
June 21 – July 22
Girl in the Blue Coat
by Monica Hesse
Intuition and trust are BIG with Cancers and two important themes of this stunning novel from Monica Hesse. In the midst of WWII Hanneke delivers black market goods to paying customers until one day, she is tasked with finding a missing stranger. Drawn into the mystery, she uses that intuition to track down answers and trust me, you’ll be drawn into her story.
Leo
July 23 – August 22
An Assassin's Guide to Love and Treason
by Virginia Boecker
Royalty? Murder? Star-crossed love? LITERALLY taking the stage and stealing the spotlight? AN ASSASSIN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND TREASON has Leo written all over it.
Virgo
August 23 – September 22
Stalking Jack the Ripper
by Kerri Maniscalco
Foreword by James Patterson
Virgos get stuff DONE. They’re organized and logical which is a great combination when solving a bunch of murders.
Libra
September 23 – October 22
Etiquette & Espionage
by Gail Carriger
It’s all about balance. Learn the art of dance, dress, and etiquette…but also death, diversion, and espionage. Balance!
Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
None Shall Sleep
by Ellie Marney
Did you know Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio and Sagitarrius make up almost 40% of all serial killers? But Scorpios definitely have big serial killer energy, prone to hot tempers and manipulation. Sorry, I don’t make the rules!
Sagittarius
November 22 – December 21
The Diviners
by Libba Bray
No one likes a good party more than a Sagittarius and they don’t call it the roaring 20s for nothing! Once you jump in and realize this series is the bees’ knees, you’ll be sucked in.
Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
Wolf by Wolf
by Ryan Graudin
Capricorns are all about time and WOLF BY WOLF is a race against the clock. Plus once a Capricorn is on a mission, nothing can get in the way of their dedication, which sounds a lot like Yael.
Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
Dreamland Burning
by Jennifer Latham
Sometimes considered aloof, Aquarius is represented by the healer, bringing water and life. DREAMLAND BURNING, told in alternating narratives between past and present, is a powerful exploration of race and privilege and how much healing America still needs.
Pisces
February 19 – March 20
The Enigma Game
by Elizabeth Wein
I firmly believe each sign is mysterious in their own way, but Pisces are definitely enigmatic. Plus they are one of the most empathetic signs, determined to do whatever it takes to help others, like Louisa is determined to make a difference.