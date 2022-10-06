We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Halloween Reads to Make You Scream

By Andie Divelbiss

At long last, we have arrived at the very best time of the year. Break out your cauldrons, candy corn, and fake blood—it’s Halloween month. Don’t get me wrong, I am happy to read scream-worthy stories all year round, but a deliciously spine-tingling read just hits different in October. I’ve taken the liberty of collecting some of my favorite Halloween horror so your rainy fall days never lack for books. Happy spooky season, friends!

 

 

 

 

 

 