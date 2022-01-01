Halfway to Halloween: Horror Books for Your Summer

Magpie Lewis started writing in her yellow notebook the day she walked in on her father having sex with her aunt on her parents’ bed. That was the night her mom started down a spiral of self-destruction. That was the night Eryn, Magpie’s sister, skipped town and left her to fend for herself. That was the night of Brandon Phipp’s party.

Now, Magpie is called a slut whenever she walks down the hallways of her high school, her former best friend won’t speak to her, and she spends her lunch period with a group of misfits who’ve all been socially exiled like she has. And so, feeling trapped and forgotten, Magpie retreats to her notebook, dreaming up a place called Near.

Near is perfect—somewhere where her father never cheated, her mother never drank, and Magpie’s own life never derailed so suddenly. She writes Near so completely, so fully, that she dreams it into existence, right in her own backyard. It’s a place where she can have anything she wants…even revenge.