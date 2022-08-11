Get OVER Peter Kavinksy by Falling for One of These Book Crushes
Do you know what I like more than a book-boy crush? LITERALLY NOTHING. There is nothing better. It is peak serotonin. I love falling in love with a new fictional man. It’s my favorite thing. My FAVORITE thing. But you know what sucks? Not being able to find that serotonin rush. Whether the love interest just isn’t your type or maybe there’s NO love interest (gasp) in your latest read, it can sometimes be hard to get over a book crush. I mean, I’m still struggling to get over Peter Kavinsky. So to help out all my fellows, here are some book crushes to help you get over your last fictional fling!
Love Times Infinity
by Lane Clarke
Derek de la Rosa. Derek *clap* de la *clap* Rosa. I love this boy. I love this sweet little baby boy with my whole dang heart. Derek deserves the world. And Michie deserves the world. And these two deserve each other because gosh darn it if their flirtation didn’t have me blushing with every word. Their journey to love is far from easy, but it’s a beautiful thing to behold. And if that doesn’t sell you, did I mention Derek is a basketball superstar? Yes. He’s athletic and cute and talented and TALL. You’re welcome.
It's All in How You Fall
by Sarah Henning
Alex Zavala is a cutie patootie. That’s right, you heard me – a CUTIE PATOOTIE. With a sexy blue Dodge Challenger (just my dream car in my dream color, it’s fine, I’m fine) that he paid for himself. That’s right. There is nothing hotter than a boy who worked for his own dang muscle car. Never mind that he is a multi-sport varsity champ! The only problem is that he is off-limits to our main girl Caroline – he’s her brother’s best friend. But when he offers to help Caroline find a new sport when she has to retire from gymnastics, she might find he’s not as off-limits as first guessed… maybe *wink wink*!
The Edge of Summer
by Erica George
HE’S A LIFEGUARD! A LITERAL LIFEGUARD! Would I risk potential drowning just to be saved by Mannix? Yes, yes I would. BECAUSE HE’S A LIFEGUARD. And let’s not forget, its summer on Cape Cod. Beachside romance, saving the whales, and a LITERAL LIFEGUARD. I don’t think you understand, I’m obsessed. Whether Coriander Cabot can be convinced to give her heart to him though? That’s a different question. She should be focused on rescuing humpback whales and her marine biology internship. But the heart wants what it wants, that’s all I’m saying!
Sway with Me
by Syed M. Masood
Hear me out – I know Arsalan may not look like the definition of high-school hottie at the beginning of this book. I mean, he’s socially awkward, dresses like a grandpa, and has absolutely zero grasp on pop culture. He’s been homeschooled by his 100-year-old great-grandfather, which has left him with a brilliant literary mind but not so much social skills. That’s all until Beenish comes along, giving him a makeover worthy of any teen rom-com! And Arsalan, for all he lacks in cool points, fully makes up for it in his sweet demeanor and dry sense of humor. Seriously, this book made me laugh-out-loud and weep all within about thirty pages, so if it’s not next on your TBR I am and will judge you.
Our Way Back to Always
by Nina Moreno
Sam Alvarez, you sweet soft hearted little babe. Sam may appear to be the golden boy with a ton of friends, but beneath the surface lies someone struggling with anxieties about the future and still dealing with the loss of his dad. But don’t you worry, Sam is about to find love in the form of Luisa (Lou) Patterson – his once best-friend now turned not-quite enemy – and the bucket list they made as kids. Set in my home-state of Florida, this one’s giving pool-side vibes with a healthy dose of bucket-list antics and there’s even a KISS IN THE RAIN, I kid you not! If you’re not in love with Sam Alvarez by the end of this book, I’m sorry but we can’t be friends.