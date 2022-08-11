Get OVER Peter Kavinksy by Falling for One of These Book Crushes

Hear me out – I know Arsalan may not look like the definition of high-school hottie at the beginning of this book. I mean, he’s socially awkward, dresses like a grandpa, and has absolutely zero grasp on pop culture. He’s been homeschooled by his 100-year-old great-grandfather, which has left him with a brilliant literary mind but not so much social skills. That’s all until Beenish comes along, giving him a makeover worthy of any teen rom-com! And Arsalan, for all he lacks in cool points, fully makes up for it in his sweet demeanor and dry sense of humor. Seriously, this book made me laugh-out-loud and weep all within about thirty pages, so if it’s not next on your TBR I am and will judge you.