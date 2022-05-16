Cover Reveal: Girl Forgotten by April Henry

Calling all true-crime podcast afficionados! There’s something about true crime that just pulls you in and won’t let go. There’s a reason we’ve got a glut of true-crime dramatizations popping up all over streaming – we’re obsessed! But what happens when a true-crime podcast turns into its own mystery? Enter Girl Forgotten – where one teen’s true-crime podcast quickly turns into a dance with the killer themselves! This book scratches that itch for snappy, fast paced thrillers and is not one to be missed! But you’ve heard enough from me – it’s time to peek that arresting cover!

Girl Forgotten

by April Henry

Seventeen years ago, Layla Trello was murdered and her killer was never found. Enter true-crime fan Piper Gray, who is determined to reopen Layla’s case and get some answers. With the help of Jonas—who has a secret of his own—Piper starts a podcast investigating Layla’s murder. But as she digs deeper into the mysteries of the past, Piper starts receiving anonymous threats telling her to back off the investigation, or else. The killer is still out there, and Piper must uncover their identity before they silence her forever.

About the Au thor

April Henry is the New York Times bestselling author of many acclaimed mysteries for adults and fourteen novels for teens, including Two Truths and a Lie; Girl, Stolen; and The Girl I Used to Be, which was nominated for an Edgar Award and won the Anthony Award for Best YA Mystery. She lives in Oregon. April invites you to visit her at aprilhenry.com.